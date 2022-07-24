Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP Next / Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call
Formula 1 / French GP News

"Totally wrong" F1 VSC message interfered in French GP result - Perez

Red Bull's Sergio Perez says he lost third place in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix due to a "totally wrong" message regarding the ending of the virtual safety car.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Listen to this article

In the latter stages of Sunday's Paul Ricard race, Perez was embroiled in a battle with Mercedes' George Russell over the final podium place.

A late virtual safety car was called when Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu broke down at Turn 6 with four laps remaining.

On lap 51 of 53, the VSC was ended, but Perez was caught out by an incorrect message from the FIA, telling him racing would resume earlier than it did, which allowed Russell to take the final podium spot away from the Red Bull driver.

In the regulations over virtual safety car periods, the green flag must be shown 10-15 seconds after the initial end message is given, but in this instance, it took close to a minute.

"It was very unfortunate what happened with the virtual safety car," Perez said after finishing fourth on Sunday.

"I got the message it was going to end out of Turn 9, so I went for it and then it didn't end. Then I got the message saying it was going to end through Turn 12. And I was just too close to it.

"It seems like George had different information and he was able to prepare better for it [the restart].

"I mean it's a shame the virtual safety car interfered with the result, to be honest. It shouldn't be the case, but today it was the case.

"It [the message of VSC ending] was totally wrong, there was something going on because it said it was going to end out of Turn 9 and it only ended out of Turn 12."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, in the pit lane

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, in the pit lane

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes Perez had the pace to fend off Russell over the final three laps without the VSC issue, and wants to discuss it with the FIA to understand what happened.

"Checo struggled a little more this weekend with [tyre] degradation than we've seen previously," Horner began.

"And what was frustrating for him is there was an issue in race control with the safety car, the VSC, because they couldn't turn it off, so they had to do a reset.

Read Also:

"Just talking with him, he said he wasn't getting the delta in his car, so he was bang on his delta.

"George either pre-empted it but was within the delta, or maybe the information to the two cars was different.

"We have to go and explore that. Yeah, it was frustrating, because I think he would have had the pace to hold him off for a double podium.

"Nevertheless, it's still important points today in both championships."

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins French GP
Next article

Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call

Sainz trusts Ferrari made right French GP F1 strategy call
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle French GP
Formula 1

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle

Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari's F1 strategy is "unfair" French GP
Formula 1

Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari's F1 strategy is "unfair"

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Perez to start Austria sprint 13th after Q3 laps deleted Austrian GP
Formula 1

Perez to start Austria sprint 13th after Q3 laps deleted

Perez "miles off" in British GP F1 practice due to aero issue British GP
Formula 1

Perez "miles off" in British GP F1 practice due to aero issue

Latest news

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Mercedes believes it still needs to find a "lot of laptime" before it can realistically think about challenging Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 wins.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 French Grand Prix

On potentially Formula 1’s last visit to Paul Ricard for the foreseeable future, a French Grand Prix full of action and intrigue ensured the 2022 event will remain long in the memory. From Charles Leclerc’s critical crash to the latest off-track political games, here’s 10 of the biggest talking points from the weekend

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari defends French GP F1 strategy despite Sainz radio doubts

Ferrari has defended its strategy calls in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix, despite radio messages appearing to suggest it was confused about what to do.

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unfair to label Leclerc error prone after France F1 crash, says Binotto

Ferrari thinks it unfair to suggest that Charles Leclerc is prone to errors, despite the mistake that cost him a likely victory in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
13 h
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
15 h
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.