Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Toto Wolff: €1m fines "very surreal" for F1 fans

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says a “reality check” is needed over Formula 1's raised €1m fines, as they are "very surreal" for fans amid the current cost of living crisis.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

In the FIA's International Sporting Code, the governing body has increased the maximum fine for F1 competitors from €250,000 to one million euros, a move which appeared to have caught teams and drivers off guard.

Several drivers, including GPDA director George Russell, voiced their concerns over what the Mercedes driver called "obscene" figures because a lot of drivers make nowhere near that amount at the start of their F1 career.

Russell's team boss Wolff was equally concerned by the message it sends to F1's fans in today's "tough" economic climate.

"There needs to be some deterrent for grave infringements of the regulations, but none of that was on the radar of anyone that it would be coming," Wolff said on Friday at Austin's US Grand Prix.

"A million, we need to do a reality check with real life, whether that is an adequate fine or not. I don't think we've ever fined a driver 250k, so raising the ceiling is something that one needs to understand where it comes from.

"I don't think we want to portray Formula 1 out there in a world where it's tough enough to give drivers fines of a million, I think half of the grid wouldn't be able to pay them.

"I don't think we should be playing around with those numbers that seem very surreal for people that are watching us."

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team

Aston Martin principal Mike Krack agreed with Wolff that the FIA "needs to come back to reality" with its fine hike.

"Yeah, I especially agree with what Toto said,” he said. “Let's keep our feet on the ground to be throwing with such numbers.

"We have spectators here that are buying tickets already for quite high prices and by throwing numbers around like we do currently, I think we need to come back a little bit more to reality.

"There are a lot of drivers who don't even make anything in these areas, so I don't know where it came from. I was caught out as well when I read it."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

The FIA says the money from fines is re-invested at the grassroots level. According to Haas team boss Gunther Steiner drivers should have a say in where the money goes too.

As a precedent, Lewis Hamilton agreed with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem that his €50,000 fine for missing the 2021 FIA Gala in the wake of his controversial title loss became a donation to an underprivileged student.

"I think a few drivers brought it up, where's the money going?" Steiner added. "In a lot of sports it goes to charities, which if I would have a vote in it, that's what I would suggest.

"If somebody has to pay these high fines, at least he should be involved in saying where it is going, into a charity which he likes or something like this."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Next article Susie Wolff: If F1 Academy doesn't work, nothing will
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week

Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week

Formula 1
United States GP

Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week

George Russell: €1m F1 fines are “ridiculous” and “obscene”

George Russell: €1m F1 fines are “ridiculous” and “obscene”

Formula 1
United States GP

George Russell: €1m F1 fines are “ridiculous” and “obscene” George Russell: €1m F1 fines are “ridiculous” and “obscene”

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MOT2 Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe