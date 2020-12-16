Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri

shares
comments
Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri
By:

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has finally confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will partner Pierre Gasly in 2021.

The news has been expected for some weeks, with the Japanese driver having begun his preparations with an outing in a 2018 Toro Rosso at Imola last month.

He enjoyed his first run in the current car and on proper race tyres in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, setting the seventh best time of the day.

The 20-year-old, who is a protege of both Red Bull and Honda, will be the first Japanese driver to complete at the top level since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

Tsunoda made a big impact in the FIA F3 series in 2019 with the unfancied Jenzer team, winning the sprint race at Monza.

He was fast-tracked into the Carlin F2 team for this year and was a regular points scorer from the off. He won feature races at Spa and Sakhir, and a sprint race at Silverstone, and after strong end to the season he finished third in the championship.

Tsnuoda is highly regarded by Red Bull boss Helmut Marko, who told Motorsport.com in Abu Dhabi: “I love him! His speed, the way he overtakes, but also how quickly he learns how to nurse the tyres, and all of that.”

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost said that Tsunoda has already impressed the Faenza outfit.

“Red Bull has been following Yuki’s career for a while now and I am sure he will be a great asset to our team,” said the Austrian.

“Watching him in F2 this year, he has demonstrated the right mix of racing aggression and good technical understanding. During the test in Imola in November when he drove our 2018 car, his lap times were very consistent over a race simulation, he progressed throughout the day and gave our engineers useful feedback.

“In addition, his integration with the Honda engineers has been seamless, which certainly helps. At the test in Abu Dhabi this week, he proved to be a fast learner and that he is ready to make the step to F1.”

Tsunoda said: “Like most racing drivers, it has always been my goal to race in F1, so I am very happy with this news. 

"I want to thank Scuderia AlphaTauri, Red Bull and Dr Marko for giving me this opportunity, and of course everyone from Honda, for all their support so far in my career, giving me great opportunities to race in Europe.

“I must also thank the teams that I have raced with to get to this point, particularly Carlin, with whom I have learned so much this year. I realise that I will be carrying the hopes of a lot of Japanese F1 fans next year and I will be doing my best for them too.”

Related video

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Previous article

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?
WEC WEC / Opinion

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

Fanatec launches steering wheel for sim and real-world racing
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Fanatec launches steering wheel for sim and real-world racing

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sato joins AlphaTauri for Abu Dhabi F1 test

Latest news

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Trending

1
Formula E

Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit

2
Formula 1

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

14h
3
Formula 1

Berger's nephew on track for Formula one future

4
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

5
Formula 1

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

Latest news

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri
Formula 1

Tsunoda secures Formula 1 graduation with AlphaTauri

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India
Formula 1

Mazepin loses court battle over failed attempt to buy Force India

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver
Formula 1

Ilott confirmed as Ferrari’s 2021 F1 test driver

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family
Formula 1

Sir Frank Williams in stable condition in hospital, says family

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation
Formula 1

Masi explains decision to delay Sainz investigation

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.