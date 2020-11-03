Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

shares
comments
AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
By:

Yuki Tsunoda will take a step closer to a 2021 AlphaTauri Formula 1 race drive when he tests for the Italian team at Imola on Tuesday.

The Japanese F2 driver will run a 2018 Toro Rosso STR13, the same car that was used by Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat for a pre-season outing at the same venue.

The test is part of AlphaTauri's plan to prepare Tsunoda for 2021, and also nudge him towards official qualification for a superlicence.

He has already been promised an outing in the Abu Dhabi rookie test that follows the last round of the world championship, and he may also do an FP1 session prior to that, although no decision has been made.

He currently lies third in the F2 standings on 147 points, with just the two Bahrain weekends to come.

However, Christian Lundgaard, Robert Shwartzman and Nikita Mazepin are all within just seven points of him, and thus there's a risk that he could slip down the order.

He has to finish in the top four to automatically qualify for a superlicence.

"Yuki Tsunoda has to get used to a Formula 1 car," said AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost. "It is his first outing in a Formula 1 car. It's here in Imola.

"It's not an easy track, and I will instruct him in the best possible way what to do, and then we want to do a 300kms run with him, just to get the permission from the FIA to do eventually a FP1 in Bahrain or Abu Dhabi.

"We will see if it's necessary. It depends where he ends up in the F2 drivers' championship. If he is in the first four, he gets a superlicence, if he is fifth and maybe he needs two FP1s, because they will be a point as well."

Read Also:

While Tsunoda is widely tipped to get the second AlphaTauri seat alongside Pierre Gasly, its current incumbent Daniil Kvyat provided a timely reminder of his abilities with a strong fourth place at Imola.

Alex Albon could also be in the mix, should be demoted from Red Bull. 

"It's better to have a queue instead of having nothing," said Tost. "I think the decision will be made soon, a decision from Red Bull, and then we will see.

"We are not in a hurry. If it's before the end of the season, it's fine. It depends also I think where Yuki Tsunoda ends in the championship, because it is a very important factor."

Tost played down any push from Honda to help Tsunoda into the seat, insisting that he qualifies on merit.

"No, no, no, no," he said. "It's just [because] of his performance. There's nothing to do with any sponsors, I feel like this. This was never the case at neither Toro Rosso, nor at Scuderia AlphaTauri.

"No, we must be convinced that the driver has the necessary ability and skills to become a successful F1 driver. Because although we are the so-called sister team, our brother expects good drivers from us."

Related video

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache

Previous article

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Hayden is 2006 champion as Rossi falls in Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Hayden is 2006 champion as Rossi falls in Valencia

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

Bottas claims helmet adjustment helped beat Red Bulls
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas claims helmet adjustment helped beat Red Bulls

Extreme E to use Formula E-developed tech
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E to use Formula E-developed tech

Latest news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

2
MotoGP

Hayden is 2006 champion as Rossi falls in Valencia

3
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar

4
Formula 1

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

45m
5
Formula 1

F1 reveals vision for future engine era amid 'crude' hybrid ban

Latest news

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing
Formula 1

AlphaTauri favourite Tsunoda gets F1 Imola outing

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache
Formula 1

Magnussen explains gearbox issue that caused headache

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair
Formula 1

Bottas: Hamilton's strategy freedom at Imola not unfair

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola
Formula 1

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments 01:56
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday 03:21
Formula 1

5 Takeaways From Imola on Friday

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.