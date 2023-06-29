Subscribe
Previous / FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyre rules to avoid inters farce Next / Ferrari brings revised F1 front wing to Austrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Tsunoda backs De Vries "to get there" amid F1 future speculation

Yuki Tsunoda believes under fire AlphaTauri team-mate Nyck de Vries "will get there" as speculation mounts over the Dutchman's Formula 1 future.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

De Vries has faced a rough first third of his rookie season, struggling to get on Tsunoda's pace as a lack of consistency has held him back across the first eight races.

He is one of two drivers yet to register points, alongside fellow rookie Logan Sargeant, although that is also partly due to an underperforming AT04.

Pressure on De Vries has already started mounting, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko voicing his displeasure about the 2020-21 Formula E world champion's performances so far.

Team-mate Tsunoda has backed De Vries to turn things around once he gets settled.

"I think Nyck just has to put it all together," Tsunoda replied when asked by Motorsport.com in Austria about his new team-mate's plight.

"I think the pace is there, so he just needs to find a good rhythm because so far in most of the races probably he struggled a lot in terms of consistency.

"I think in the end he'll get there because in past races and past results, with what he achieved he's showing that he can do it, so I'm sure he'll get there."

Nyck de Vries, Scuderia AlphaTauri, high fives Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries, Scuderia AlphaTauri, high fives Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

There are some parallels to be drawn with Tsunoda's rookie year in 2021, when he too struggled to find consistency but arguably showed more flashes of pace than De Vries.

Read Also:

But when asked by Motorsport.com if there were any comparisons to be made, and if that made him sympathise with the Dutchman, Tsunoda felt the two situations are hard to compare.

"I think it's a different situation with Nyck," Tsunoda said. "Why I struggled in the first half of my first year was not just my problem.

"Obviously, there were definitely a lot of places I could improve but it was not just my problem, and the team probably knew it.

"At the same time, it was my third year in Europe. Two years before I was in Japan and I never raced in Europe. So actually, they knew that I needed more experience.

"I think Nyck is showing good pace in free practice and a couple of qualifyings.

"He's just a bit unlucky because we're not in the fastest car right now, so it's hard to get good results and show a good performance."

shares
comments

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyre rules to avoid inters farce

Ferrari brings revised F1 front wing to Austrian Grand Prix
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Aston Martin: Closing Red Bull F1 DRS gap an "area of focus"

Aston Martin: Closing Red Bull F1 DRS gap an "area of focus"

Formula 1

Aston Martin: Closing Red Bull F1 DRS gap an "area of focus" Aston Martin: Closing Red Bull F1 DRS gap an "area of focus"

Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds

Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds

Formula 1

Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds Alpine F1 secures 200m euro from investors including Ryan Reynolds

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge Van Gisbergen not buying into NASCAR biff and barge

2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview

2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview 2023 F1 Austrian GP session timings and preview

IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen

IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen IMSA confirms Porsche penalty and BMW victory at Watkins Glen

Gasly: Everyone has responsibility to stop blocking in Austria F1 qualifying

Gasly: Everyone has responsibility to stop blocking in Austria F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Gasly: Everyone has responsibility to stop blocking in Austria F1 qualifying Gasly: Everyone has responsibility to stop blocking in Austria F1 qualifying

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe