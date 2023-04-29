Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Yuki Tsunoda was left frustrated after a first-lap collision with his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team-mate Nyck de Vries led to an early retirement from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race.
Tsunoda started two places ahead de Vries but on the first lap the Dutchman got past him as the pair exited Turn 2.
The Japanese driver then had a look down the outside at Turn 3, but on the exit de Vries took his line and clipped his team-mate’s front wing.
While de Vries continued unscathed Tsunoda lost the left side part of the wing and immediately told the team that he had to pit.
However at the first high-speed section he came to – close to where Romain Grosjean famously once crashed his Haas under the safety car – he understeered wide and clipped the wall with the right-hand side of the car. The right rear wheel was shattered, and the tyre subsequently came off.
Tsunoda was told to return to the pits for a tyre change, but he warned the team that he didn't think he could continue as it was such a hard hit.
He got back to the pits safely and after a quick visual inspection he was told "the car is good."
However, as soon as he drove away and with the car crabbing sideways it was evident that the suspension was damaged, completing another lap before retiring.
A clearly frustrated Tsunoda wouldn’t name de Vries when asked by Motorsport.com about the incident.
"I got forced [into] the wall from some driver,” he said. “I had a contact with a driver and I lost a front wing. I just didn't recognise fully that the front wing was fully damaged and as soon I entered [the corner] I had no grip at all at the front."
Asked to confirm who the culprit was he said: “I can’t say here.”
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
De Vries meanwhile insisted he had left space for his team-mate.
“We were next to each other into Turn 3,” said de Vries. “He was on the outside and there's room for one car, and I was slightly ahead, so I guess that's how we touched.
“He must have touched my right rear. Apparently, there was not enough room for both of us.”
Despite Tsunoda’s obvious disappointment a team spokesperson insisted that there were no issues between the two drivers when they met later in the debrief.
The Faenza outfit was subsequently fined €5000 for releasing Tsunoda’s car in an unsafe condition, with the FIA admonishing the team for not doing more to check for suspension damage.
Tsunoda said he assumed that the damage wasn’t immediately obvious.
“It wasn't right, but we just fitted a tyre and [looked to] see if there's damage,” he said. “It was invisible, they looked from outside, and they didn't see any damage, so maybe that's why they sent me out. Obviously, there was damage.
“It's really frustrating because especially from yesterday this is a track that kind of had a huge opportunity for us. So far in sprint [races] I have not had good days.”
Tsunoda will start Sunday’s grand prix in eighth place and said that the biggest disappointment about his retirement in the sprint – which he started from 16th place – was that he didn’t get to do any long running ahead of the main race.
“Based on what place I started, I didn't really focus for the points anyway. For me it was a really good opportunity to understand the tyres, how they degrade, so still it's a big loss for me."
Related video
Leclerc explains misheard "cat" Baku F1 sprint radio message
F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint
Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin
Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin
De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan
De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness
How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
Latest news
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027
Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call
Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call
Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday
Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.