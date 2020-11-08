Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

shares
comments
Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test
By:

Yuki Tsunoda turned down a one-off return in Euroformula Open after being told by Red Bull to focus on preparing for his first Formula 1 test at Imola.

Red Bull junior Tsunoda took another step towards securing an F1 seat with AlphaTauri in 2021 by completing his first test in grand prix machinery earlier this week.

The Honda-backed youngster completed over 300km in a 2018-spec Toro Rosso F1 car, making him eligible to take part in F1 practice sessions.

He is widely tipped to land a seat with AlphaTauri in 2021 alongside Pierre Gasly, replacing Daniil Kvyat.

Tsunoda revealed following his test at Imola that he had been invited by Carlin - for which he races for in F2 - to take part in the Euroformula Open round at Spa last month, having raced in the championship last year.

But Tsunoda was told by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to turn down the opportunity so he could focus on preparing for his F1 test.

"I got invited by Carlin for Euroformula Open, they wanted me to drive in Euroformula Open, a race in Spa,” Tsunoda said.

“I asked Helmut, and he said no, you just have to focus on Formula 1, nothing otherwise, just focus on Formula 1, to reach the 300km today, nothing like this.”

Read Also:

Carlin had run Ben Barnicoat in a third car at Mugello alongside full-season drivers Zane Maloney and Ido Cohen, but only entered two cars at Spa.

Tsunoda’s next race outing will come in Bahrain at the end of the month as F2’s long late-season break nears an end.

The Carlin driver sits third in the championship standings, 44 points behind leader Mick Schumacher, but is just seven points clear of Nikita Mazepin in sixth in the standings.

Tsunoda requires a top-five finish in Formula 2 to gain enough superlicence points to race in F1 next year.

Asked if he felt any extra stress or pressure entering the final two rounds of the season, Tsunoda said nothing had changed as the target had always been clear since the start of the year.

“It doesn’t make much difference, even now,” Tsunoda said. “I already prepared for that mentality from January, so I don’t feel much, I didn’t even feel much stress about that.

“I have to focus for free practice in Formula 2, the first corner and first braking zone, what I have to do. I’ve got to focus session by session and lap by lap.”

Related video

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes

Previous article

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Euroformula Open
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title

Winston No Bull 5 replaces Winston Million
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Winston No Bull 5 replaces Winston Million

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

European Moto2: Bezzecchi dominates, Lowes crashes out

Latest news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

Why Raikkonen is unmoved by becoming an F1 record-breaker Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Raikkonen is unmoved by becoming an F1 record-breaker

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

2
Formula 1

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

1h
3
WRC

WRC unveils draft calendar for 2021 season

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title

5
NASCAR Cup

Winston No Bull 5 replaces Winston Million

Latest news

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test
Formula 1

Tsunoda turned down Euroformula Open return for F1 test

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 titles have taken a toll on everyone at Mercedes

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer
Formula 1

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

Why Raikkonen is unmoved by becoming an F1 record-breaker
Formula 1

Why Raikkonen is unmoved by becoming an F1 record-breaker

Bahrain to only allow healthcare workers for F1 double header
Formula 1

Bahrain to only allow healthcare workers for F1 double header

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 08:33
Formula 1

Undercuts, Overcuts & Debris | 2020 Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better? 06:26
Formula 1

Did Dropping Friday Practise Make Imola's F1 Race Better?

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull? 10:13
Formula 1

Has Alex Albon Sealed His Fate at Red Bull?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.