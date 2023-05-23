Subscribe
Previous / All F1 teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one - McLaren Next / Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Tsunoda "forgot to enjoy" F1 while saving career in 2022

Yuki Tsunoda says he "forgot to enjoy" racing in Formula 1 last year due to the stress of earning a new contract with AlphaTauri.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Tsunoda experienced a tough start to his 2021 maiden campaign marked by crashes and a lack of consistency, which prompted a mid-season change of approach and a move to Faenza to be closer to his Italian team.

The 23-year-old showed the necessary improvement to stay on board for 2022 but says that came at a cost as he opened up about the "contract stress" that made him suffer throughout last year while AlphaTauri's form took a downturn.

It took until late September for the Japanese driver to be confirmed for a third season with the team, which he now says had become a major distraction that sapped his enjoyment and impacted his performance.

"Obviously I was giving full effort, but when I look back, especially like the time [last year] when I didn't have a contract between Azerbaijan and Japan, for a long time I got distracted a lot," he revealed.

"At that moment I forgot to enjoy Formula 1. I just felt like I was driving for the team to get a contract, which shouldn't be like that.

"When I look back, when I was having good results in the first half of the season, I was actually enjoying the moment. This is what I felt is the most important thing.

"You don't want to think about it. I'm not driving for contracts, I'm driving to show my performances that are the best, because I'm in this position. I still believe I'm one of the best drivers and I want to show that and prove those things by results and by driving."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunoda says that realisation has allowed him to make a mental switch into the 2023 season, which is presenting to be another mammoth challenge for the underperforming outfit.

With experienced team-mate Pierre Gasly off to pastures new at Alpine, Tsunoda is now being looked at as a senior driver at the squad. But despite the added expectation he has now approached the year with a more relaxed mindset.

His results seem to reflect his new-found consistency, taking AlphaTauri's only points of the campaign so far with 10th-place finishes in Melbourne and Baku, crossing the line in 11th in the other three races.

"I enjoy much more than what I was feeling in the last previous years, in my racing career," he explained. "I actually know how much racing means to me, and also how much Formula 1 means to me, which two years ago, I didn't feel as much as now.

"Every race last year I was feeling I could have done more, even in qualifying I felt those things and especially in your third year, anything can happen, and you keep doing like that, you lose the seat.

"So, I was kind of able to rethink about how much F1 and motorsport means to me. And thinking about that on a day off during the off-season, something changed."

Read Also:

"I saw a couple of documentaries and I don't want to be the guy having lots of regrets, that I didn't able to give full performance in Formula 1 and now I'm not there anymore. That mindset makes me stronger and now this is time to really change myself, on the professional side."

"I didn't even try to change, I just tried to be relaxed as much as possible. Be comfortable, as usual, but at the same time enjoy every race and give a good performance and full effort."

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge

shares
comments

All F1 teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one - McLaren

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Formula 1

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later" Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Formula 1

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

eSpt Esports

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

F1 Formula 1

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe