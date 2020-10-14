Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

shares
comments
Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
By:

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda will make his Formula 1 test debut at Imola next month with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Tsunoda, 20, currently sits third in the F2 championship standings with two rounds remaining, and is scheduled to feature in the end-of-year F1 rookie test in Abu Dhabi.

The Honda-backed youngster has been a member of Red Bull’s junior programme since the end of 2018, and is known to be in contention for a seat with AlphaTauri in 2021.

AlphaTauri announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Tsunoda would enjoy his maiden F1 test at Imola on November 4  following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix the previous week.

The Japanese driver underwent a seat fitting at AlphaTauri’s Faenza factory.

The test will be conducted in the Toro Rosso STR13 car, used in 2018, which is the most recent car that can be used for unlimited private running.

It marks the latest step towards Tsunoda gaining a superlicence required to race in F1.

As well as amassing 40 points through junior categories - something Tsunoda would achieve with a top-five finish in this year’s F2 standings following relaxation of superlicense rules - drivers are required to complete 300km of running in recent F1 machinery.

Despite Honda’s scheduled exit from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, Red Bull has insisted that it will not have any bearing on Tsunoda’s future within its junior programme.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the plans for Tsunoda after Honda’s announcement, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost said driver performance was the only consideration for its line-up moving forward.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri has two fast drivers currently with Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat,” Tost said.

"We will do the young driver test day [in Abu Dhabi] with Yuki Tsunoda. This has nothing to do with the decision from Honda that they will not continue after 2021.

"The philosophy at Red Bull is always the performance. And he performs well, and he's doing a really good job, in Formula 2, he has won two races this year, in Spa and Silverstone if I remember right.

"In Austria, he was leading the race in the wet until a few laps because of radio problems he couldn't win this race. He is doing a really good job, and this is decisive, the performance of the driver.

“This was always the philosophy, and this will always stay like it is. And then we will see what Red Bull decides regarding the drivers for 2021."

 

Related video

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

Previous article

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016
Moto2 Moto2 / Race report

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

The 2018 upgrade plan for a 20-year-old F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

The 2018 upgrade plan for a 20-year-old F1 car

Button to make GT3 debut in British GT season finale
British GT British GT / Breaking news

Button to make GT3 debut in British GT season finale

Latest news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"

Trending

1
WEC

McLaren won't build hypercar, wants DPi in WEC

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Moto2

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

4
Formula 1

The 2018 upgrade plan for a 20-year-old F1 car

5
British GT

Button to make GT3 debut in British GT season finale

3h

Latest news

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for F1 test debut at Imola next month

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards
Formula 1

How F1's all-time wins record has been pushed ever upwards

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"
Formula 1

Racing Point hails Hulkenberg's "remarkable job"

Alonso says Renault car "outperforming me at the moment"
Formula 1

Alonso says Renault car "outperforming me at the moment"

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.