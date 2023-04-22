Subscribe
Previous / What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings Next / Ferrari: Focusing on F1 rivals' form in Baku would be "a mistake"
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism

Yuki Tsunoda says he's feeling "no negative energy" at AlphaTauri's Formula 1 team in the wake of team boss Franz Tost's criticism and a disappointing start to the season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism

The Faenza-based team admitted it had missed some of its development targets to start the 2023 season and has been stuck near the back of the grid across the first three races.

After failing to score in the first two rounds, Tsunoda took a solitary point in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix, leaving AlphaTauri alongside Williams at the bottom of the table.

In a tight midfield the team is aware it needs to make several steps to be in contention for better results throughout the 2023 development race.

Its rough start prompted team principal Tost to exclaim he "doesn't trust" his engineers anymore after the team failed to make significant progress compared to 2022.

But according to Tsunoda the team is still in good spirits even if it is disappointed with its start.

"Inside the team obviously, we're not happy about performance, but at least we are staying always positive," Tsunoda said when asked about Tost's comments by Motorsport.com.

"We're quite happy with what we've done on the track side, we've almost extracted 100% of the performance from the car, which is the most important. And we're clear on what direction we have to take for the development side as well.

"As a track engineering side, we just focus to give all of the 100% effort to make a car better and as a development side in Faenza they know what they have to do.

"As a team it's good that we're facing the same direction, so I'm still feeling positive. We always aim for the points. I don't feel any negative energy from the team."

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Tsunoda's new team-mate Nyck de Vries also felt the atmosphere in the team was still positive and is hopeful the team can develop its way out of its current position.

"The vibe in the team is really good," he said. "But we are competitive and we want to be further up the grid."

"We obviously would have hoped and liked that we were a bit more ahead and in the fight for points, but hopefully during the course of the season we can get ourselves in that place."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings

Ferrari: Focusing on F1 rivals' form in Baku would be "a mistake"
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions

Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions

Formula 1

Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions Aston Martin podiums "not enough" for Lawrence Stroll's F1 ambitions

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tost: Tsunoda must do better job this year in F1

Tost: Tsunoda must do better job this year in F1

Formula 1
AlphaTauri launch

Tost: Tsunoda must do better job this year in F1 Tost: Tsunoda must do better job this year in F1

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Formula 1

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

Formula 1
Australian GP

How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car

Latest news

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

BTCC BTCC
Donington

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought WRC Croatia: Evans scores emotional victory to end drought

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

SF Super Formula
Suzuka

Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation” Nojiri apologises for Oyu crash: “I misread the situation”

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

BTCC BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe