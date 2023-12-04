Tsunoda pays tribute to “biggest supporter” Tost after AlphaTauri F1 exit
Yuki Tsunoda has paid tribute to “biggest supporter” Franz Tost, the outgoing AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss who stopped the driver from ‘getting lost’ during his formative seasons.
Tost has spent 18 years at the helm of the Faenza outfit formerly known as Toro Rosso. In its role as a Red Bull junior team, Tost has notably presided over Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.
He was also a big backer of Tsunoda, who in 2024 will contest his fourth season for the team. The current AlphaTauri racer reckons Tost’s “backup” was key to him remaining on the right path, saying: “Obviously, without Franz, I'm not here [in F1]. He is definitely giving me a lot of advice every race.
“Even in the bad moments, good moments, we share with each other the happiness or sadness. He is always the biggest supporter in the team.
“He always trusts my talent, my speed, everything. Even in the first half of the season when I was struggling in my first year, still he was believing that I can do it. Without that kind of good backup, I wouldn't have been able to develop as much as a driver.
“Probably I would rush much more and just lost the way I should have gone. How he treated in that time was really helpful.”
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
When there were periods of uncertainty regarding Tsunoda’s F1 future, Tost waded in to say that an F1 driver needs three seasons to prove they can compete at the top level.
Asked if this was a fair timeline, Tsunoda replied: “First year, there was multiple reasons, but I wasn’t able to really show a performance in the first half of the season especially.
“But from last year, I started to get better and my confidence getting better. Now I am just really focusing more to be complete driver, not just be fast.
“Also giving feedback for development or how mature you can be in a difficult situation, those are my targets.
“Every year I am able to find my weakness, which is good thing and I have been just working on that.”
During Tost’s tenure, the team won the 2008 (Vettel) and 2020 (Pierre Gasly) Italian Grands Prix.
But AlphaTauri came unstuck upon the arrival of the ground-effects regulations in 2022, falling from sixth to ninth in the constructors’ championship. It was then bottom throughout the middle part of this season before an aggressive string of upgrades paved the way for a late climb to eighth place.
Tost wrung out the changes to the aerodynamic department to arrest the dip but after the death of Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz last year and a change of senior management, the long-serving boss’s exit was announced in late April. His replacement is Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies.
Related video
How AlphaTauri's "crazy" F1 upgrade push helped Tsunoda deliver unthinkable feat
How AlphaTauri's "crazy" F1 upgrade push helped Tsunoda deliver unthinkable feat How AlphaTauri's "crazy" F1 upgrade push helped Tsunoda deliver unthinkable feat
Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch
Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch Tsunoda explains why Ricciardo is more heavily linked with Red Bull F1 switch
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch
Ricciardo “reborn” and “re-energised” after F1 return
Ricciardo “reborn” and “re-energised” after F1 return Ricciardo “reborn” and “re-energised” after F1 return
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Latest news
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency
The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success
The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.