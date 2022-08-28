Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return Next / Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Tsunoda pit lane start moves Verstappen and Leclerc up Spa F1 grid

Yuki Tsunoda will start Sunday’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from the pit lane after a power unit change, moving title fighters Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc up the grid.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Tsunoda pit lane start moves Verstappen and Leclerc up Spa F1 grid
Listen to this article

Tsunoda qualified 19th for AlphaTauri at Spa on Saturday after a scruffy final lap in Q1 meant he was unable to advance, although the litany of grid penalties for other drivers meant he was due to start from 13th today.

But AlphaTauri has now opted to fit some fresh power unit elements in Tsunoda’s car ahead of the race, taking a fresh engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, and MGU-K.

As this has been done without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, Tsunoda is required to start the race from the pit lane.

It means that all of the drivers who received back of grid penalties will move up one place from their provisional starting positions, including championship leader Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver was due to start 15th on Sunday, but will now move up to 14th place, serving as a small boost to his hopes of a fightback victory.

Verstappen topped qualifying by six tenths of a second on Saturday despite completing just one run in Q3, and has been tipped for a potential victory by many in the paddock. Mercedes driver George Russell thought Verstappen could win the race “comfortably” despite his low starting position.

Asked about his chances of winning from so far back after qualifying, Verstappen said: “I need a bit of luck for that.

“You need to have a bit of luck in the first few laps so you don't lose a lot of time in the opening laps. If there will be a DRS train, then it becomes much more difficult to overtake.”

Leclerc - who sits 80 points shy of Verstappen in the championship - will move up to 15th on the grid ahead of Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher.

Valtteri Bottas also gains a position, rising from 14th to 13th as he does not have a back of grid penalty because of his separate power unit and gearbox changes.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Previous article

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Next article

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links

Ocon says tensions with Gasly are gone amid Alpine F1 links
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sensor failure led to Leclerc’s ‘unlucky’ pit lane speeding penalty

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: No frustration with Ferrari despite late Spa F1 pit stop backfiring

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda's 2021 F1 setbacks put him on "long road" to recover confidence
Formula 1

Tsunoda's 2021 F1 setbacks put him on "long road" to recover confidence

Red Bull expects top-four for Tsunoda in F2
FIA F2

Red Bull expects top-four for Tsunoda in F2

Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin
FIA F2

Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin

More from
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background"

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his ninth win of the season in the Belgian Grand Prix.

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The FIA has explained why Lewis Hamilton was not penalised for the opening lap clash that upset Fernando Alonso at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff questions Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Belgian GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, overcoming a grid penalty for a power unit change that meant he started from the midfield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
23 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.