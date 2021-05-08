Tickets Subscribe
Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position / Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

By:

Yuki Tsunoda says he has a “question mark” over how his AlphaTauri Formula 1 car compares to that of team-mate Pierre Gasly after a surprise Q1 exit in Spain.

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Tsunoda finished 16th in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, narrowly missing out on a place in Q2.

The Japanese driver was heard over team radio complaining about the car after his Q1 knockout before being told to calm down by his race engineer.

Asked about his qualifying struggles, Tsunoda said after the session that he prepared the car as normal and felt that everything was in the right window for his final lap, leaving him confused why he had not progressed to Q2.

“No, I wasn’t pushing too hard on the outlap, [I] just like do normal,” Tsunoda said.

“The tyre temperature is quite spot on before the lap. I think the team, we set up, we set up the tyre, but I don’t know. It’s not the place I want to fight.

“The performance in this car, it’s easy to go to Q2. I really struggled to even go to Q2.”

Read Also:

Tsunoda went on to suggest that the characteristics of his AlphaTauri AT02 car seemed different to those of Gasly across the garage, who managed to qualify 12th in Spain.

Tsunoda explained that the feedback he was giving was different to Gasly’s, leaving him with a “question mark”.

“It’s always different feedback compared to my team-mate, even when we try the opposite,” Tsunoda said.

“I have a little bit question mark [if it] is the same car - of course it’s the same car, but just the character of the car is just too different.

“Maybe, of course, it’s a different driving style. But yeah, I don’t know, I don’t understand what happened, why I’m struggling this much.”

The result marked Tsunoda’s second Q1 exit in his four F1 races to date, having crashed out at Imola and been forced to start from the back of the grid.

After an impressive debut in Bahrain that saw him battle through to ninth place, Tsunoda has failed to score any points since, finishing 12th at Imola and 15th in Portugal last week.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
19h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

