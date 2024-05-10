Tsunoda: RB could catch top five F1 teams on current trajectory
Yuki Tsunoda believes RB might be able to catch Formula 1's top five teams if it can keep up the progress it has made so far in 2024.
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
