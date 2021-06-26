Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

By:

Yuki Tsunoda has received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Valtteri Bottas in qualifying for the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Tsunoda matched his best F1 qualifying result to date by taking eighth place in Q3 at the Red Bull Ring, reaching the final stage of the session for the second time in three races.

But the AlphaTauri driver faced a post-qualifying investigation from the stewards after Bottas felt he had been blocked during one of his Q3 hot laps, calling Tsunoda a "f**king idiot" over the radio.

Tsunoda said after qualifying that he had not been told by his team that Bottas was approaching until the braking zone and wanted to avoid a "big shunt" by moving to the inside.

But the race stewards in Austria looked dimly on the incident, handing Tsunoda a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bottas and one penalty point on his FIA super licence.

"Car 22 had just completed a fast lap and had communication from the team that he was now on an in lap," the stewards' report reads.

"The team did not warn Car 22 of the approach of Car 77 on a fast lap. Car 77 approached Car 22 at the entry to Turn 4. Car 22 was on the racing line, and while he attempted to move off the racing line to the outside, he did impede car 77 unnecessarily.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"It is the responsibility of every driver to be aware of faster cars when they are on a slow lap. The team should have assisted the driver in being aware of the approaching faster car, but such lack of communication is not an excuse for the driver."

Read Also:

The penalty drops Tsunoda to 11th place on the grid, promoting Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and George Russell one position each as a result.

The setback comes after a strong showing thus far from Tsunoda at the Red Bull Ring after he looked to change his approach to qualifying following a crash in Q1 last Saturday.

"It was a really good step from last week," Tsunoda said.

"I think the pace was there from FP1. The team did a really good job from FP1, and for me, it was completely relaxed for this week, and qualifying, I just had to put it altogether.

"In the end, I was able to put it altogether and be top eight. I'm happy."

shares
comments
Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Previous article

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

12 min
2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

33 min
4
Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

10 h
5
Stock car

Star Speedway results

Latest news
Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

9m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

12m
Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

22m
Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

33m
Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine
Formula 1

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks 00:40
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh" Styrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine Styrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Star Speedway results
Stock car Stock car

Star Speedway results

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
4 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
19 h
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Latest news

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.