Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty
RB racer will start this weekend’s race at Spa from the rear of the field after being given a new engine
Yuki Tsunoda will start the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from the rear of the field after RB chose to give him an all-new engine for this weekend’s race at Spa.
Motorsport.com understands that Tsunoda – who was on the limit of his allocation allowed in the rules for all engine parts except exhausts – has been given the fresh Honda power unit as part of the common practice of taking penalties at tracks where overtaking is easier, such as this.
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images
Prime
