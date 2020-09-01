Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

shares
comments
Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
By:
Co-author: Abdullah Çelik

Turkish Grand Prix organisers are hoping to attract a crowd of 100,000 spectators for its comeback race this year, after announcing the event would be open to the public.

The Istanbul Park track will hold an F1 race on November 15, with Liberty Media having put the event back on the calendar as a one-off for now.

While organisers had not been sure initially if the event would be open to spectators, Vural Ak, the chairman of promoters Intercity, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the public will be allowed in.

With the track being located in a wide-open space, Ak said that he believed the venue could safely accommodate up to 100,000 spectators – which is half its full capacity.

While being open to the possibility of a spike in coronavirus cases forcing a change of plan, Ak said he believes protocols put in place could ensure a bumper crowd.

"We have to be prepared for anything," he said. "If the disease becomes worse than today, then the race can be done without spectators.

"However, we know the capacity of this track. Around 220,000 spectators can watch the race in the grandstands and in the open areas.

"At the moment for safety reasons, if we close some sections, about 100,000 spectators will be able to watch the race by following social distancing rules."

General admission tickets for the event are being priced at 30 Turkish Lira (TL) (£3) per day, with Intercity saying they were more interested in pulling off a successful grand prix than maximising profit.

"Formula 1 normally has certain standards and ticket prices are at a certain level," added Ak.

"However, as Intercity, we do not seek to gain financial advantage from this and the government has encouraged us.

"The ticket prices are 30 TL per day. It will be 90 TL in total for three days. Tickets will be on sale next week and we think the tickets will sell very quickly."

Although the Turkish venue has not hosted an F1 race since 2011, Ak said the track condition was still up to standard.

"An official came and looked at the asphalt and the infrastructure and thanked us, saying that almost everything was like the first day," he said.

"However, with only two-and-a-half months to go, a more experienced team will come and see what updates need to be made.

"We are able to do this because we kept the track ready as if there would be a race every day."

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

Previous article

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Trevor Bayne to make NASCAR return in Darlington Truck race

2
MotoGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000 crowd for F1 return
Formula 1

Turkish GP eyes 100,000 crowd for F1 return

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring
Formula 1

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza
Formula 1

Binotto: Party mode ban could shake up order at Monza

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.