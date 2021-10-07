Tickets Subscribe
Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pit lane

Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park circuit, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front
Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front
1/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Cabling is routed around the front wing by the Aston Martin mechanics and then connected to the Eiffel Tower-style kiel probe array that’s mounted on the outboard section of the AMR21’s front wing to help collect data during practice.
Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front wing
Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front wing
2/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A wide-angle view of the AMR21’s front wing with the Eiffel Tower-style arrays mounted on both sides. These will collect data based on the airflow around the front wing and the front wheel assembly.
Ferrari SF21 rear brake drum and sensor details
Ferrari SF21 rear brake drum and sensor details
3/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has also mounted a kiel probe array on the SF21 ready for practice as it looks to capture data at the rear of the car. Note how the array is shaped in order that the probes are angled more towards the flow coming off the rear wheels and diffuser.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
4/15

Photo by: Uncredited

A look beneath the covers of the Mercedes W12 without the sidepod and engine cover bodywork. Note the bulbous inlet plenum which results in the bulge on the side of the W12 and AMR12’s engine covers.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
5/15

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull mechanics tilt the floor to slide it under the car, ready for fitment, giving us a great view of the aerodynamic elements used on the leading edge and along the side of the floor where it had to be tapered for 2021.
McLaren MCL35M rear wing
McLaren MCL35M rear wing
6/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL35 is outfitted with the high downforce rear wing and complimented by a double T-Wing arrangement.
Red Bull Racing RB16B barge board
Red Bull Racing RB16B barge board
7/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The white one-off livery on the RB16B allows you to more easily identify the cuts made in the sidepod wings which are used to maintain legality due to the elements below them, either on the floor or bargeboards.
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
8/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri AT02 with the engine cover off gives us a good view of the saddle-style cooling arrangement it uses.
Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery
Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery
9/15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Rear end overview of the Red Bull RB16B with its one-off livery – note the spoon-shaped rear wing and note the small rear cooling outlet.
Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery
Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery
10/15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Side view of the Red Bull RB16B’s rear wing endplates which has a stepped cutout in the upper corner, upwash strikes and sinuous louvres in the section that overhangs. Also note the vertical outwash strakes on the lower edge of the endplate.
Mercedes W12 detail
Mercedes W12 detail
11/15

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Mercedes W12’s chassis and inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper with its Belleville spring arrangement.
Mercedes W12 brake drum detail
Mercedes W12 brake drum detail
12/15

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the W12’s front brake assembly without the drum bodywork attached shows the internal details, including the upper and lower bypass pipework
Red Bull Racing RB16B front nose detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front nose detail
13/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Side view of the RB16B’s nose assembly shows the inlet for the ‘S’-duct above the cape
Alpine A521 brake drum detail
Alpine A521 brake drum detail
14/15

Photo by: Uncredited

Close up of the Alpine A521 front brake duct – note the ancillary inlet in the lower half just behind the two winglets.
Alpine A521 nose and front wing detail
Alpine A521 nose and front wing detail
15/15

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A521’s nose and front wing from a rear ¾-view offers some details that are ordinarily obscured by the front wheel when it’s mounted on the car.

 

 

