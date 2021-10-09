Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag

By:

Pierre Gasly topped a drizzly final Formula 1 practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix that was briefly interrupted by a red flag following a spin for George Russell.

Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag

Rain throughout Saturday morning in Turkey left the track damp for the start of final practice, leaving drivers to complete their initial exploratory laps on the full wet tyres.

After seeing Lando Norris make the switch from wet to intermediate tyres 15 minutes into the session, a number of other drivers followed suit as a drying line continued to emerge.

But the session was red-flagged after 22 minutes when Russell spun off the track at Turn 2 after touching the white line on the inside apex of the corner.

The spin left Russell’s Williams FW43B car beached in the gravel, and while he did not hit the wall, he was unable to get going again, forcing officials to throw a red flag.

The session resumed five minutes later after Russell’s car had been removed, but Russell’s spin did not deter drivers from sticking with intermediates once they got back out as the track continued to dry.

While drivers including Nikita Mazepin, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc all had spins, the track improved throughout the session, leaving many struggling with overheating front tyres as it dried but remained too damp for a switch to slicks.

Verstappen was able to go one second clear of the field not long after the session resumed before his spin one lap later at Turn 9, something he called a “nice 360”.

After trading fastest lap times with MercedesValtteri Bottas, Verstappen was ultimately beaten by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with less than 20 minutes to go as the Mexican moved 0.3 seconds clear.

But it was Gasly who set the fastest lap of all not long after Perez’s effort, posting a time of 1m30.447s to take top spot for AlphaTauri.

Gasly reported to AlphaTauri that he was damaging his front tyres because the track was now so dry, with most struggling to improve their times in the closing stages due to the overheating.

Verstappen made a late improvement to take second place, 0.164s off Gasly’s time, but saw title rival Lewis Hamilton only finish 18th as Mercedes limited running for the reigning world champion, who completed just five laps.

Perez ended FP3 third for Red Bull, while Ferrari continued its good practice form in Turkey as Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and fifth in FP3. Leclerc did ask to try slick tyres in the closing minutes of the session, but remained on intermediates for his final run.

Fernando Alonso took sixth for Alpine after escaping a run through the gravel at Turn 1, while Kimi Raikkonen was one of the few late improvers, grabbing seventh for Alfa Romeo. The team was summoned for an informal chat by race director Michael Masi after Raikkonen was almost released into the path of Mick Schumacher in the pit lane.

Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth in the second AlphaTauri car, but was left fuming over the radio after being impeded by Perez through Turn 11 in the spray midway through the session, although race control made no note of what happened.

Bottas ended the session ninth for Mercedes, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Alpine, finishing ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi and Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher took 13th for Haas ahead of the McLaren pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Norris, who were trailed by 2020 Turkey pole-sitter Lance Stroll in 16th.

Mazepin finished 17th in the sister Haas car ahead of Hamilton, with the timesheets being propped up by the Williams pair of Nicholas Latifi and the beached Russell.

Turkish GP: FP3 Results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap km/h
1 France Pierre Gasly
19 1'30.447 212.464
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
11 1'30.611 0.164 212.080
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
13 1'30.684 0.237 211.909
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
22 1'31.262 0.815 210.567
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
18 1'31.543 1.096 209.921
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
15 1'31.545 1.098 209.916
7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
17 1'31.572 1.125 209.854
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
21 1'31.981 1.534 208.921
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
8 1'31.996 1.549 208.887
10 France Esteban Ocon
17 1'32.089 1.642 208.676
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
21 1'32.097 1.650 208.658
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
14 1'32.111 1.664 208.626
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
23 1'32.228 1.781 208.361
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
18 1'32.270 1.823 208.267
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
18 1'32.314 1.867 208.167
16 Canada Lance Stroll
11 1'33.348 2.901 205.861
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
14 1'33.425 2.978 205.692
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
5 1'33.636 3.189 205.228
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
8 1'35.681 5.234 200.842
20 United Kingdom George Russell
2
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
17 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

