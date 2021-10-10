Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The Turkish GP F1 as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Race report

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

By:

Valtteri Bottas dominated Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen in damp conditions, while Lewis Hamilton climbed to fifth but ended the race angry with Mercedes' strategy calls.

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Sergio Perez completed the podium in the second Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton behind after their attempts to complete the race on a single set of inters did not pay off.

At the start, where all cars were fitted with intermediate tyres, the top three scrambled off the line in the order they had arrived, with Bottas comfortably leading Verstappen into Turn 1.

Leclerc made the best start of the trio but stayed third after getting close to Verstappen's outside before falling back as they reached the left-hander.

Despite the tricky conditions, the only lap one incidents were Pierre Gasly tapping Fernando Alonso around as the Alpine tried to sweep around the outside of the first corner, which spun him down to the rear of the field – where he was involved in a clash that led to Mick Schumacher spinning at Turn 4 on lap two – and Nicolas Latifi spinning by himself at Turn 9.

Bottas led by 1.3s at the end of the first lap of 58 and it did not grow much beyond that over the next phase of the race – despite Verstappen searching for wet patches to cool his inter and complaining about a dashboard error message he was spotting each time he changed gear.

By lap 10, Bottas's lead had reached 2.4s – having grown suddenly on the previous two tours – at which point Hamilton had reached seventh after nipping by Sebastian Vettel at the final corners on lap one and then scything past Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll in successive tours on laps eight and nine, after Tsunoda had held him at bay in the early stages.

Hamilton then nipped ahead of Lando Norris to take sixth at Turn 9, as Bottas continued to extend his lead over Verstappen – the two Mercedes cars at this stage the only cars lapping in the 1m33s bracket and Leclerc falling back from Verstappen by several seconds.

But as the race approached the 20-lap mark, with Hamilton up to fifth having easily passed Gasly ahead of the Turn 12 stop at the end of the back straight on lap 14, Verstappen raised his pace and began to close in again on Bottas as the focus became about how the inters were holding up.

Bottas also upped his speed as the leaders moved to the low 1m33s, the Finn initially holding his gap at just over three seconds until he lost half a second sliding wide out of the first corner on lap 20.

But from there Verstappen could not close in much, with all the leaders moving to find wetter patches as their inters wore down – Hamilton in fifth initially tearing into Sergio Perez's advantage ahead before the Mexican driver's pace improved and he stayed clear in fourth, albeit well behind Leclerc, who continued to keep the leading duo in sight.

McLaren pitted Daniel Ricciardo for fresh inters from the rear of the field, but the Australian did not go any faster and was indeed slower than the leaders, who began to consider if a one-stop strategy would be feasible as the half-way point approached.

Here, Bottas began to pull away from Verstappen again – his lead rising to four seconds at lap 30 – while Hamilton, who at one point had to back out of lapping Nikita Mazepin when coming close to the Haas at the Turn 11 kink in the middle of the back straight, finally reached Perez's rear, the pair nearly 20s off the lead.

They engaged in a thrilling fight at the end of lap 34 and into lap 35, Hamilton attacking to the Red Bull's outside at Turn 12 and staying alongside all the way to the final corner, Perez at one stage cutting behind the pitlane entry bollard after the Mercedes forced him wide at the penultimate corner.

The battle continued to Turn 1, where Perez boldly hung on to the inside line and stayed in fourth place, with the battle then superseded by the leaders pitting.

Red Bull pulled the trigger by pitting Verstappen for fresh inters on lap 36, with Bottas following him in the next time around and easily keeping the lead, while Perez came in on the same back and rejoined behind Hamilton.

The world champion, and Leclerc up ahead, stayed out – Hamilton arguing against a Mercedes call to pit on lap 42.

Bottas, over seven seconds clear of Verstappen, who reported a steering wheel "left-hand down" issue as the final quarter approached, initially steadily closed on Leclerc on his fresh inters.

He then gained large chunks of time as the final laps approached and retook the lead with a major grip advantage on the wet line down the inside into Turn 1 on lap 47, at the end of which Leclerc finally pitted.

From there, Bottas easily ran clear of Verstappen to claim a first win of 2021 by 14.5s – setting the fastest lap at 1m30.432s on the final lap – while Perez took third after closing in on Leclerc on lap 51.

Ferrari had hoped Leclerc could close back up the leading two on his fresh inters, but he hit the bad graining phase all the drivers were finding a few laps after pitting, which meant Perez could easily take the place with a run to the outside of Turn 12.

The lap before Perez passed Leclerc, Hamilton had finally come in, Mercedes feeling it had no choice but to abandon the no-stop strategy because of Gasly's presence in sixth – already on a second set of inters.

Hamilton initially got close to Leclerc on his new inters, but then fell back dramatically as he reached the graining phase, to which he angrily criticised Mercedes' decision to pit him in a series of radio messages.

He was able to hold off Gasly to the flag, the AlphaTauri driver having served a five-second penalty at his stop for the lap one Turn 1 clash with Alonso, who did likewise for his lap two shunt with Schumacher.

Norris took seventh not far from Gasly's rear, with Carlos Sainz eighth after rising rapidly up the order from the back row of the grid with a series of bold early passes – the Spaniard then also having to recover from a slow pitstop.

In that recovery, Sainz passed Lance Stroll, who finished ninth, and Esteban Ocon, who was the only driver to complete the race on a single set of tyres.

Remarkably given the conditions, all the cars finished – Ricciardo's early stop meaning he finished behind the Alfa Romeo pair in 13th and Alonso coming home 16th.

The only driver to attempt a switch to slicks was Sebastian Vettel, who tried the mediums with 22 laps to run, but he came back in after just a single tour, where he was very slow and twice went off the track, to go back to the inters.

Vettel ended up 18th – only ahead of the Haas duo, where Schumacher got back ahead of Mazepin after recovering from his Turn 2 spin as a result of the contact from Alonso.

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 14.584
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 33.471
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 37.814
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 41.812
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 44.292
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 47.213
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 51.526
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'22.018
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams
16 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas
View full results
shares
comments
The Turkish GP F1 as it happened

Previous article

The Turkish GP F1 as it happened

Next article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

17 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

21 min
4
Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

5
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

19 h
Latest news
F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

21m
Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

23m
The Turkish GP F1 as it happened
Formula 1

The Turkish GP F1 as it happened

2 h
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime
Formula 1

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

3 h
Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend
Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
4 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Turkish GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Trending Today

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda F1 livery for Turkish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
3 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

The Turkish GP F1 as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Turkish GP F1 as it happened

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.