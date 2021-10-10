Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

The Istanbul Park plays host to the 16th round of the Formula 1 season on October 10. Here's how you can watch the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Lewis Hamilton topped qualifying on Saturday with a new lap record of 1m22.868s, but will start 11th on the grid after exceeding his engine allocation for the season.

This will put his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on pole position for the race, ahead of championship contender Max Verstappen in the lead Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc put in an impressive display to qualify third for Ferrari, ahead of a rapid Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez was only sixth fastest in the second Red Bull, behind the Alpine of two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

When is the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix will beginat 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) in Istanbul.

  • Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Turkish Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Turkish Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Turkish Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'22.998
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'23.196 0.198
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'23.265 0.267
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'23.326 0.328
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'23.477 0.479
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'23.706 0.708
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'23.954 0.956
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'24.305 1.307
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'24.368 1.370
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'24.795 1.797
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'22.868
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'24.842 1.844
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'25.007 2.009
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'25.200 2.202
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'25.881 2.883
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'26.086 3.088
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'26.430 3.432
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'27.525 4.527
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'28.449 5.451
20 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

Previous article

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

11 h
2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

4
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

10 h
5
WEC

DragonSpeed explains Fittipaldi's leg-breaking Spa crash

Latest news
Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

41m
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

10 h
Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

10 h
F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

10 h
Leclerc's P3 came despite "tricky" Ferrari F1 set-up gamble
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc's P3 came despite "tricky" Ferrari F1 set-up gamble

11 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
14 h

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
14 h

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format 00:49
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
16 h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo 01:15
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead Norisring
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz dominates, Lawson extends points lead

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype
Video Inside
DTM

DTM showcases model for 1000bhp electric prototype

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

DragonSpeed explains Fittipaldi's leg-breaking Spa crash
WEC WEC

DragonSpeed explains Fittipaldi's leg-breaking Spa crash

Canyon Region Manzanita reslts 2009-04-12
Sprint Sprint

Canyon Region Manzanita reslts 2009-04-12

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has pace to win Turkish GP

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to take over Alfa Romeo F1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.