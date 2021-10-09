Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying on Saturday.

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Lewis Hamilton topped both practice sessions on Friday for Mercedes, setting a new lap record in the process. However, the championship leader will not be able to start the race from pole position after taking a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine.

That automatically makes Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen the favourite, although the Red Bull driver was only fifth fastest in FP2 and more than six tenths off the outright pace.

What time does qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at Istanbul Park. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, September 25, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 15:00 local time / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

FP2

 12:00

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Istanbul throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Turkish Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'24.178
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'24.603 0.425
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'24.654 0.476
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'24.842 0.664
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'24.860 0.682
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'24.909 0.731
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'25.347 1.169
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'25.382 1.204
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'25.383 1.205
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'25.459 1.281
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'25.685 1.507
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'25.750 1.572
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'25.810 1.632
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'25.813 1.635
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'25.863 1.685
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'25.933 1.755
17 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'26.361 2.183
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'26.424 2.246
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'26.636 2.458
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'27.019 2.841
View full results

Turkish Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'23.804
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'23.970 0.166
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'24.214 0.410
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'24.373 0.569
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'24.439 0.635
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'24.525 0.721
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'24.660 0.856
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'24.672 0.868
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'24.756 0.952
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'24.796 0.992
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'24.882 1.078
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'24.903 1.099
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'25.020 1.216
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'25.060 1.256
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'25.143 1.339
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'25.229 1.425
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'25.307 1.503
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'25.358 1.554
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'25.480 1.676
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'25.698 1.894
View full results
