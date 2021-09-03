Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

By:

The main attention at the revamped Zandvoort Formula 1 circuit has inevitably revolved around the imposing final banked corner.

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

With overtaking at a premium, the decision to create a flat-out 18-degree banked turn has at least offered the slimmest of chances that drivers can pick up a slipstream in the race.

And while F1 cars may look pretty spectacular blasting through there – with or without DRS open – one thing it won't be is a huge challenge to the drivers because it should easily be full throttle throughout.

But as F1 got its first close up look at the Dutch Grand Prix venue on Thursday, it appears that it could actually be the first banked corner at Turn 3 – called Hugenholtz – that could prove to be the scene of more interesting action.

Max Verstappen was one driver who thinks that the banking there will require a considered approach.

"The last corner for us will be easy flat," he said. "But Turn 3 definitely gives you a few more opportunities in terms of what lines you can take."

As part of the Zandvoort overhaul, track designers Dromo had been eager to deliver more than just a circuit that was up to modern F1 safety standards.

With much work needed, it wanted to bring some more character to the venue – and that meant using elevation and banking.

As Dromo chief Jarno Zaffelli said: "We like to design tracks that reflect the feeling and the perception that you get when you drive.

"We are driven by the desire to translate into straights, corners, kerbs and banking, the adrenaline of a lap. Our philosophy is to design a track that is perceived as a big challenge and scare the drivers."

The result is that only two of the 14 corners on the track are now what is considered to be flat.

And while the final corner only changes from 15 degrees and 18 degrees (34%) across the circuit, Turn 3 has much more variation across its width in a bid to spice things up even more.

At its bottom, Turn 3 is angled at just 4.5 degrees. Dromo has then ramped it incrementally – using the famous Fibonacci Sequence – all the way up to 19 degrees (35%) at its peak.

That choice has created a bowl-like feel to the corner, and means that there will be many different ways to take the corner for the best laptime.

Hugenholtz corner

Hugenholtz corner

Photo by: Ronald Vording

As Esteban Ocon said on Thursday: "I've never been on a track where there's so much banking. We usually think of Hockenheim, the stadium entry and Sachs Curve. They are banked but it's nothing like it here. It's three or four times more inclined so it's going to open opportunities for different lines."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc reckoned that the unique nature of Turn 3 meant there was even the possibility of cars running side-by-side through there.

"I think it's going to be super exciting," he said. "It also will be exciting for us drivers – we'll probably try lines that we don't get to see anywhere else because the banking is getting more and more on the outside of the corner.

"So we might see some outside lines in Turn 3, for example, which is something that you don't get to see very often. Let's see."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

Previous article

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
IndyCar

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023

3
Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

4
Formula 1

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Latest news
Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

33m
F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

16 h
Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet
Formula 1

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet

17 h
Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa

17 h
Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

17 h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats - Dutch Grand Prix repeat winners 02:02
Formula 1
11 h

Grand Prix Greats - Dutch Grand Prix repeat winners

Formula 1: Russell says 03:19
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Russell says "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves chance

Rosberg: Hamilton and Verstappen best ever in wheel-to-wheel duels 06:09
Formula 1
22 h

Rosberg: Hamilton and Verstappen best ever in wheel-to-wheel duels

Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of 2021 season 01:03
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of 2021 season

Wet Tyres, Aquaplaning & More | 2021 Belgian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:49
Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021

Wet Tyres, Aquaplaning & More | 2021 Belgian GP F1 Race Debrief

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet Dutch GP
Formula 1

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
Formula 1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Why hybrids can make IndyCar more thrilling in 2023

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
23 h
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Cars and tyres, not caution, behind F1's inability to race in the wet

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.