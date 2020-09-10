Tuscan GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.
Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…
AlphaTauri AT01 front wing footplate detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB16 floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Haas team member works on brakes
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 of Sebastian Vettel
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri AT01 sidepods detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Bargeboard detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Engine covers, seats and bodywork of Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing pitstop simulator
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing pitstop simulator
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Renault R.S.20 sidepods detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB16 detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics push the Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing mechanics change a rear tyre during a practise pit stop
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB16 floor
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-20 in the pit lane
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Read Also:
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Tuscany GP
|Author
|Giorgio Piola