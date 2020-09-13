From pole position, Hamilton didn’t get a great launch so the fast-starting Bottas led the charge to Turn 1. Leclerc stormed up to third but there was chaos at Turn 2 as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, which had lost power off the startline and plunged down the order, got collected when Monza winner Pierre Gasly and Kimi Raikkonen collided behind him. Kimi hit the rear of the Red Bull and punted Verstappen into the gravel, but managed to continue himself.

Independent of this, Carlos Sainz’s McLaren spun after minor contact with Lance Stroll, and Sebastian Vettel clipped him, the Ferrari requiring a new front wing under the safety car period that followed.

The restart was led very slowly by Bottas to the green flag, which prompted a chain-reaction pile-up towards the back as Antonio Giovinazzi ploughed into Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen, with Sainz slamming into the wreckage, flicking Giovinazzi up on two wheels.

After a long delay to clear up the mess, Bottas was on pole for the standing restart but Hamilton drafted past him on the run to Turn 1 and swept around his outside to lead. Leclerc ran third, ahead of the Racing Points of Stroll and Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) DRS-ed passed Perez for fifth on Lap 15, while Stroll did likewise to Leclerc to take third three laps later. Alex Albon (Red Bull) overtook Perez for sixth, with Lando Norris (McLaren) further demoting him. Norris then lost the place, when Perez undercut him in the pitstops.

Ricciardo passed Leclerc for fourth, with the Ferrari’s straightline speed deficit causing Leclerc to lose more places to Albon and Perez before he pitted for hard tyres. Ricciardo then undercut Stroll in the pitstop cycle for third place.

Bottas fell six seconds behind Hamilton before their pitstops, switching to the hard tyres for the final stint, with Hamilton switching to the same compound a lap later to cover him.

Norris passed Leclerc for seventh, whose stint on hard tyres was as disappointing as his opening run on softs and he was forced to pit again.

Just when it looked all over, fourth placed Stroll crashed heavily at Arrabbiata 2 due to a suspected puncture and caused another red flag.

Hamilton lined up on pole for the third standing start of the day, as Bottas made a dreadful start to allow Ricciardo to grab second, while Albon just held off Perez for fourth. Bottas passed Ricciardo for second at Turn 1 on the second tour (Lap 48). Three laps later, Albon drove around the outside of Ricciardo at Turn 1 to grab the final spot on the podium.

Perez finished fifth ahead of Norris and Kvyat. Raikkonen finished eighth on the road, but a 5-second time penalty for a pitlane entry incident dropped him behind Leclerc but ahead of Vettel. On Ferrari’s anniversary race, there was precious little for the Tifosi to cheer besides a double-points finish in the placings.

