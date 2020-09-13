Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

The race at Mugello was suspended on lap seven after a multi-car incident on the pit straight as the field came around to restart the race following an early safety car period.

The incident saw Antonio Giovinazzi, Kevin Magnussen, Nicholas Latifi and Carlos Sainz all retire from the race due to crash damage, with debris being left strewn across the circuit.

As the field came to the control line where they are able to return to racing speed from, led by Valtteri Bottas, a number of drivers further back appeared to accelerate earlier and crash into cars ahead.

The stewards swiftly said they would be investigating the incident after the race, summoning a number of drivers for their actions under the safety car.

After meeting with Magnussen, Latifi and Daniil Kvyat, and considering the onboard footage and telemetry available, the race stewards at Mugello decided to hand 12 drivers a warning.

These drivers were Magnussen, Kvyat, Latifi, Giovinazzi, Sainz, Alexander Albon, Lance Stroll, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and George Russell.

"The Stewards conclude that the root cause of this incident was the inconsistent application of throttle and brake, from the final corner along the pit straight, by the above drivers," the bulletin reads.

"The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

"However this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field.

"We also note that some drivers might have avoided being involved in the incident had they not followed directly behind the car in front. By doing so they effectively blocked off all visibility of what was happening immediately in front of the preceding car.

"A warning has been imposed as it is the view of the Stewards that no one driver was wholly or predominantly to blame."

A warning is part of the FIA-appointed stewards' penalty system, but has no bearing on drivers' super licences unlike a reprimand.

Race leader Bottas came under fire from Haas' Romain Grosjean for slowing the field to the control line, with the Mercedes driver defending his actions after the race.

The stewards agreed that Bottas had "complied with the regulations" as he "had the right under the regulations to dictate the pace".