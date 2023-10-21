Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the United States Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
Author Matt Somerfield
Co-author Giorgio Piola
Updated
Mercedes W14 technical detail
Haas VF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23 technical detail

A look at the internal structure of the Haas F1 Team's VF23’s nose, without the front wing attached or the main vanity panel installed.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

A look at the internal makeup of Red Bull Racing’s front brake duct assembly, without the outer brake drum in place and the caliper cover, which also allows us to see the tube-like fins used to help cool the caliper.

Alpine A523 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A523 detail

The Alpine A523 with a bi-plane style beam wing arrangement, with the large bow tie-style lower element. Note the small winglet mounted atop the arched central pillar mount, and this angle gives a good visual of how the airflow from the swage line on the external face of the endplate will interact with the upwash created by the diffuser and beam wing.

Williams FW45 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW45 detail

Comparatively, Williams have just the single bow tie-style lower beam wing arrangement but are also using a swage line on the outer face of their endplate.

Haas VF-23 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23 detail

An overview of the new sidepods and floor on the Haas VF-23 this weekend, with a shift in concept to the downwash ramp-style pods, while the floor's edge has also been fettled too.

Haas VF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23 technical detail

Heat rejection for the VF-23 has also been moved up top as part of the update, with the cooling gills now housed in the engine covers shoulder section, rather than on the upper surface of the sidepod, in order that can be better used to improve flow to the rear of the car.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

A close up of the scrolled section of the edge wing on the AlphaTauri AT04 with its three divisional vanes that help guide the airflow.

Haas VF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-23 technical detail

The overview of the Haas VF23’s new sidepods, which include a gully on the upper surface to help improve flow to the rear of the car.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 technical detail

Alfa Romeo have redesigned its edge wing for the US Grand Prix, with an enlarged scrolled section towards the front of the assembly.

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes has a new floor available that includes changes to the fences, the height of the floor’s leading edge, volumetric changes to the underfloor and a more cambered edge wing.

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14 technical detail

A close up of the more cambered forward portion of the edge wing on the W14, with alterations also made to the divisional vanes too. Also note the tufts that have been installed in order that the team can monitor whether the new components are performing as expected.

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C43 front wing detail

An overview of the entire edge wing on the Alfa Romeo C43 and the edge of the floor it’s attached to.

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin has also updated its floor edge and edge wing design for this race, with the team employing an external variant, rather than the underfloor one used so far this season. It’s in a similar style to many other solutions seen up and down the grid, with the forwardmost section rolled up and additional vanes added to help guide the airflow.

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Matt Kew

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

The AMR23 also has a new diffuser sidewall profile to take advantage of the changes made upstream, while a new beam wing design is also available this weekend.

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

A top-down overview of the leading edge of the AMR23’s floor, floor fences, bib, bib splitter and chassis extrusion panel, amongst other details are on display here.

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

A close up of the rear section of the sidepods downwashing ramp on the AMR23, which includes a deep gully.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Matt Kew

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

An overview of the AlphaTauri AT04’s sidepods, floor and engine cover, all of which have been modified for this race.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

The RB19 with circular reference stickers added to the corners of the endplate in order that it can be monitored for flex during practice.

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB19 detail

The modified camera pods on the side of the RB19’s nose to monitor the aforementioned flex while the car is in motion.

