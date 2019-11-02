Formula 1
Formula 1 / United States GP / Top List

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.029

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.029
1/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.041

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.041
2/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.096

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.096
3/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.137

4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.137
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

5: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.321

5: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.321
5/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'32.548

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'32.548
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'32.847

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'32.847
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

8: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'33.175

8: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'33.175
8/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

9: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.488

9: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.488
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.601

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.601
10/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.815

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.815
11/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.979

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.979
12/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.989

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.989
13/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.100

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.100
14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.158

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.158
15/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

16: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.226

16: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.226
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

17: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.369

17: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.369
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

18: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.372

18: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.372
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'35.889

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'35.889
19/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

20: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'35.808 (starting from pitlane)

20: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'35.808 (starting from pitlane)
20/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nov 2, 2019, 10:33 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
