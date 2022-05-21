Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes can start catching F1 rivals after solving porpoising Next / Leclerc: Ferrari still needs to get on top of F1 tyres to win Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Unwell Norris admits Spanish GP weekend "not my peak"

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has admitted that he's been feeling unwell this weekend, noting that the Spanish GP is "definitely not my peak".

Adam Cooper
By:
Unwell Norris admits Spanish GP weekend "not my peak"
Listen to this article

In the circumstances, Norris was pleased to have made the top 10 in Q2 for the Spanish GP before a track limits penalty cost him the laptime that would have put him eighth in the session, leaving him stranded instead in 11th place.

Norris was subsequently able to view the FIA's footage of his costly run wide at Turn 12.

He accepted the decision given the current focus of the new race directors on the white line being the limit of the track.

Norris admitted that he is feeling worse than he has done in a while.

"I've not been great all weekend, to be honest with you," he said. "It's not COVID. I'm just suffering with my throat and my eyes and seeing, which doesn't help.

"I've got many things, my sleep and everything and energy levels is probably the worst I've had in a long time.

"Definitely not my peak this weekend. I was so happy even to be into Q3, and to do the lap I did, with how this weekend has gone so far. I was quite surprised by it. It just makes me feel good."

Norris conceded that the FIA videos, which he viewed when called over a separate unsafe release incident involving Lance Stroll, indicated that he had breached track limits.

"I mean it was as simple as it looked really," he said. "I think the only thing was from the onboards, it looked like I was on the track, but from the outboards from the FIA, I was clearly off the track. So simple as that.

"I think what makes it so tricky on this corner is you have the gravel run-off, and you have 10cms or so of track which you can't use before the gravel.

"And in some cases, it's much easier to just say the gravel is the limit, and everyone pushes up to the gravel.

"And if you go off, there's a there's a punishment already. But I don't know, it's been a rule all season, the white line is the limit, so I just didn't stick to it."

Norris's progress with the latest McLaren update package was not helped by him losing most of Friday's FP2 session after damaging the car in a trip across the kerbs, obliging the team to build up the spare chassis for Saturday.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While he missed out on long run preparation for the race he insisted that his qualifying session was not comprised by the lost mileage.

"I don't want to use it as an excuse for anything," he said when asked by Motorsport.com what the impact of the missed session was.

"I think the only thing which will hurt me the most is just for the longer runs tomorrow, just getting some more high fuel, especially when it's this temperature and so on, every little bit of learning you can do to help save the tyres and manage them and keep the temperatures down, all those things it's not easy to learn it on the fly during the race.

"Of course, I have a good idea already of what I need to do. But nothing beats actually doing the laps for real.

"I wouldn't say that it hurt anything in qualifying, more for tomorrow maybe just a couple of little steps behind, but nothing that by midway through the race hopefully that I can't make up."

Read Also:

With Norris absent from Q3, his teammate Daniel Ricciardo earned a solid ninth place, putting their qualifying score for the season at 5:1.

"I think we're still kind of learning about the new bits," said the Australian. "With updates and new bits it's not kind of always as simple as just like bolting them on and sending the car.

"I think once you put them on you also need to figure out how to balance the car well with that. So I think we're still trying to figure out the best balance with the new bits.

"So I'm not yet sure if we've like really maximise the true performance of them, but we're still going through a learning phase, and I think to get into Q3 was solid. But we're still obviously trying to chase a bit of lap time.

"But as a whole it was not a bad result, because we hadn't been rapid all weekend, and I don't think Q3 was a guarantee by any means. It was like a target, and I think it was a solid job that we were able to get in there."

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes can start catching F1 rivals after solving porpoising
Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes can start catching F1 rivals after solving porpoising
Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari still needs to get on top of F1 tyres to win Spanish GP

Leclerc: Ferrari still needs to get on top of F1 tyres to win Spanish GP
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin compromised on cooling with updated F1 "launch car"

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris battled tonsillitis during Spanish F1 GP weekend Spanish GP
Formula 1

Norris battled tonsillitis during Spanish F1 GP weekend

Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in 2022 after Bahrain Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris doubted McLaren would score podium in 2022 after Bahrain

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Latest news

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.