Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Previous / Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle
Formula 1 / United States GP News

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail
McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail
1/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the McLaren MCL35M’s bargeboard cluster shows how it has numerous slots in the surfaces in order they mirror one another and maintain legality. Also note the use of metal inserts to help retain the integrity of the assembly.
Mercedes W12 deflectors detail
Mercedes W12 deflectors detail
2/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the W12 looking rearward over the front suspension, which gives a good perspective of many of the surfaces that might otherwise appear to be flat or unimaginative but actually have a great deal of contouring.
Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard detail
3/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Top-down overview of the Red Bull RB16B’s bargeboard cluster, with the slots within the boomerang wings clearly visible. The main vertical element is also clearly broken down into numerous segments too. Also note the varied length and width of the strakes poking out from the leading edge of the floor.
Mercedes W12 floor detail
Mercedes W12 floor detail
4/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12 has remained largely unchanged this season, as it started out with some pretty mature solutions as part of the regulatory overhaul. Note the upturned edge (arrowed) to help encourage the airflow's direction too.
Ferrari SF21 bargeboard detail
Ferrari SF21 bargeboard detail
5/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the Ferrari SF21’s bargeboard cluster and, more specifically, the slotted footplate and conveyor belt of outwardly angled winglets that sit astride.
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
6/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

High downforce rear wing combined with a double element looped T-Wing mounted on the Ferrari SF21 for scrutineering.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing detail
7/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Close up of the Alfa Romeo C41 – note the extremely thin upper flap which has been cut back to trim downforce levels. The flap tip is almost non-existent now as a consequence of the changes.
Mercedes W12 rear detail
Mercedes W12 rear detail
8/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes with a high downforce rear wing and a Y-shaped T-Wing configuration as the car awaits scrutineering.
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
Ferrari SF21 rear detail
9/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari SF21 from behind with a great view of the diffuser, rear cooling outlet and rear suspension.
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail
10/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull utilising a spoon-shaped rear wing, which carries the American branding for Acura/Honda and Exxon/Esso.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leaves the garage
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leaves the garage
11/21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Side view of the McLaren MCL35M as it exits the garage gives us a good view of the sidepod deflector array and the aero details on the rear wing endplate.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
12/21

Photo by: Uncredited

During FP1, Red Bull outfitted Sergio Perez’s RB16B with a kiel probe array on either side of the car in order to collect data
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
13/21

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the McLaren MCL35M’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array.
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
14/21

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Alfa Romeo C41’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array – note the slots in the leading edge of the boomerang winglet which match up with the slots in the bargeboard's footplate below.
George Russell, Williams FW43B
George Russell, Williams FW43B
15/21

Photo by: Uncredited

The Williams FW43B for comparative purposes – note the angled and overlapping feather-like edge on the upper section of the main vertical bargeboard element.
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
16/21

Photo by: Uncredited

The Haas VF-21 with its boomerang winglet mounted a little further back, comparatively and the feather-like edge applied to the forward part of the main vertical element.
AlphaTauri AT02 rear sensor detail
AlphaTauri AT02 rear sensor detail
17/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri briefly ran with this Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wing during FP1 as it collected data on the airflow's behaviour around the assembly.
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, in the pit lane
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, in the pit lane
18/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A look at the Alpine A521’s rear end as Alonso returns to the garage after a brush with one of the barriers. Note the gentle drooping of the diffuser in the outboard section, rather than it taking up the maximum section allowed.
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
19/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Close up of the louvered panel on the side of the McLaren MCL35M which helps with cooling in the hot conditions.
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1
Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1
20/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Similarly, Alpine has deployed its louvred panels to help keep the A521 in the right operating window.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is returned to the garage
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, is returned to the garage
21/21

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Side view of the Mercedes W12 as it’s pushed back into the garage, which gives a good vantage point for the bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflectors.

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle
Giorgio Piola
Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push Turkish GP
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes F1 front wing hints at final update push

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pit lane Turkish GP
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pit lane

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Rea "frustrated" after "struggling" with Kawasaki's top speed
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea "frustrated" after "struggling" with Kawasaki's top speed

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports
Video Inside
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network unveil fan results of largest single sports survey ever conducted by Nielsen Sports

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
1 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
22 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
23 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Horner: Mercedes' struggles with F1 engine reliability "very unusual"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes' struggles with F1 engine reliability "very unusual"

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's popularity in US enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push

