Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / US GP practice as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin
Formula 1 / United States GP Practice report

US GP: Perez quickest from Norris, Hamilton in FP2

By:

Sergio Perez topped FP2 at Formula 1's 2021 US Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton third after losing a faster time running too wide and traffic problems leaving Max Verstappen eighth.

US GP: Perez quickest from Norris, Hamilton in FP2

Hamilton's 1m34.842s would have edged him ahead of Perez by 0.104s, but going beyond the accepted track limits at the penultimate corner on a qualifying simulation run mid-way through the second 60-minute session cost the world champion the top spot and left the Red Bull heading the times with a 1m34.946s.

In sweltering conditions at the Circuit of the Americas, the pack initially emerged on the harder compounds, with Antonio Giovinazzi establishing the first place benchmark at 1m38.355s on the medium tyres.

Esteban Ocon, Kimi Raikkonen and Lance Stroll all enjoyed brief stints in first place during the initial running, before FP1 pacesetter Valtteri Bottas used the yellow-walled rubber to bring the fastest time down to a 1m38.887s.

A few minutes later he was deposed by Perez's 1m35.883 and the pair continued to trade best times over the next section of the session, with Perez's 1m35.716s set approaching the 15-minute mark then holding the top spot until the drivers began to switch to the softs.

Stroll led the way, moving into first place on a 1m35.561s for Aston Martin just past the 20-minute mark.

Bottas then went back to the top spot on a 1m35.360s, but this was considerably slower than Hamilton's best – set a few minutes later.

But after Hamilton had been stripped of his first lap on the softs, he stayed on it and eventually posted a best effort of 1m35.310s – the red-walled rubber a long way past its best after completing a second, slow cool-down lap in the hot conditions.

Before Hamilton post a legal lap on the softs, Perez had retaken the top spot just before the 30-minute with his 1m34.946s, with Norris then slotting into second on his flying effort on the softs to wind up 0.257s adrift.

Norris had had to return to the pits for a spell in the early stages after he reported "something loose around my elbow" that meant he could not "turn properly".

Red Bull never got to see how Verstappen would slot into the battle at the top of the times, as the Dutchman abandoned his soft-tyre run – frustrated with his team's traffic management.

Verstappen was preparing to begin a flying lap on the softs when several cars moved ahead of him and he was forced to complete another preparation lap – after which he set the session's best time in the first sector before backing off and pitting after running into the traffic that had jumped ahead of him and those cars then on cool-down laps back to the pits.

The current championship leader angrily told Red Bull he was "boxing – f**k this" to concentrate on his upcoming long running as he was "over this short run".

Earlier in the session, Verstappen and Hamilton had raced through the final corner and down the pit straight, then continuing side-be-side into the tightening uphill left of Turn 1 – a situation where Verstappen was told by Red Bull to "ignore" Hamilton's move to get ahead.

The order stayed stable during the long running that concluded FP2, where the teams gathered useful data on tyre longevity to understand whether they can get through the race on a one or two stopper in the Texas heat.

Bottas took fourth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, with Stroll shuffled down to sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Verstappen – who's best lap remained his fastest from the medium tyre running in the early stages.

Carlos Sainz and Giovinazzi rounded out the top 10.

The end of the session featured Fernando Alonso spinning off at the penultimate corner with just over three minutes to go – the Alpine driver, 13th in the final FP2 standings, shooting off backwards at the fast left-hander after touching the kerbs on the outside.

With a tailwind pushing the cars into that corner, Alonso was quickly turned around and he skidded rearwards through the asphalt runoff and then gravel, tapping the barriers as he ground to a smoking halt and picking up minor endplate damage on his rear wing.

Giovinazzi also stopped inside the final corner as the cars returned to the pits at the close of the session before he turned sharply left and toured back towards the Alfa Romeo garage at slow speed.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Honda 24 1'34.946
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 20 1'35.203 0.257
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'35.310 0.364
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'35.360 0.414
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 21 1'35.457 0.511
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 25 1'35.561 0.615
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'35.572 0.626
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 23 1'35.824 0.878
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'35.919 0.973
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 26 1'36.138 1.192
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 23 1'36.158 1.212
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 25 1'36.242 1.296
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 18 1'36.376 1.430
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25 1'36.558 1.612
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 30 1'36.718 1.772
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Honda 24 1'36.983 2.037
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 24 1'37.041 2.095
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 26 1'37.254 2.308
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 21 1'37.490 2.544
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas Ferrari 23 1'38.026 3.080
View full results
shares
comments
US GP practice as it happened

Previous article

US GP practice as it happened

Next article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell set for grid penalty after F1 engine change in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Russell set for grid penalty after F1 engine change in US GP

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime
Formula 1

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas unaware of possible Andretti F1 buyout during Alfa Romeo talks

Trending Today

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA making plans for additional 20,000 fans at United States GP

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars Supercars

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

FCS: Mike Zoi wins 2007 championship
Road racing Road racing

FCS: Mike Zoi wins 2007 championship

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Late-race setbacks for several playoff drivers at Texas
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Late-race setbacks for several playoff drivers at Texas

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
8 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
9 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

US GP: Perez quickest from Norris, Hamilton in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Perez quickest from Norris, Hamilton in FP2

US GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP practice as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.