US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday
An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, displays a new helmet design
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL34 nose detail
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn and Nikolas Tombazis unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
2021 F1 rules model
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Happy Halloween sign on track
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Renault F1
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Fans hold a Haas banner
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
COTA Track Detail
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Austin for the United States Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could be crowned a six-time world champion this weekend.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|United States GP
|Sub-event
|Thursday
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
04:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
|
08:10
17:10
|
