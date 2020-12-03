Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

shares
comments
Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
By:

Stoffel Vandoorne has admitted that it "hurts" not to have been chosen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this weekend, but says he respects the Formula 1 team's decision.

The Belgian is the official Mercedes reserve driver and would have been an obvious choice to be slotted in after Hamilton was forced out due to coronavirus.

Vandoorne was always due to be in Bahrain as part of his regular reserve duties, and he travelled there from Formula E testing unsure exactly of whether or not he would get the chance to race.

However, Mercedes opted to go for a different route in replacing Hamilton as it agreed a deal with Williams for it to release George Russell.

Read Also:

The young Briton is a member of its young driver programme, and it was felt that his current race experience and understanding of Pirelli's tyres with Williams made him a better bet for slotting in at such short notice.

Plus, a chance with the works team would give him a perfect opportunity to show what he can do in a top car.

With Williams promoting its reserve driver, Jack Aitken, to take Russell's place this weekend, it means Vandoorne will be sitting on the sidelines again.

Posting on his social media feeds, Vandoorne said that he was obviously disappointed about not getting the chance for an F1 comeback, but said he would continue trying all he could to make it happen in the future.

"Firstly, I want to wish Lewis Hamilton a speedy recovery and hopefully he'll be back in the car ASAP," said Vandoorne. "Nobody can really replace him.

"Obviously I'm disappointed not to get the chance to drive for [Mercedes] this weekend. After having spent the year travelling to all F1 races and dedicating so much time, physical training, commitment to this programme... it hurts!

"On the other hand, I respect the choice of putting George Russell in the car. He has been one of the standout drivers and he fully deserves this opportunity.

"It's moments like these that make my drive even bigger and I can assure you I'm going to continue giving 100%.

"Thank you so much everyone for all your supportive messages. It's been great to see."

Related video

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

Previous article

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

Next article

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record
Porsche Porsche / Breaking news

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

New World Rallycross Championship promoter set for 2021

16th Street Speedway Suspends Operations
USAC USAC / News

16th Street Speedway Suspends Operations

Latest news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

14min
2
Porsche

Brain cancer survivor breaks Bathurst record

3
Formula 1

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

1h
4
Formula 1

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

51min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Latest news

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1

Russell wearing small race boots to fit into Mercedes F1 car

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him
Formula 1

Vandoorne admits "it hurts" Mercedes didn't pick him

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff
Formula 1

F1 should "do everything" to bring forward new engines - Wolff

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap
Formula 1

FIA won’t relax impeding rules for Bahrain’s short lap

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
4h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
6h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.