Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Stoffel Vandoorne will have his first run in the Aston Martin AMR23 when he takes part in the Pirelli Formula 1 tyre test at Spa next week.
Aston reserve driver Vandoorne will share driving duties with team regular Lance Stroll, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will have a day apiece for McLaren.
It will be the Belgian's first on-track outing in a current F1 car since he drove for Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi test in December 2020.
While the focus of the Spa test is on Pirelli's blanket-free tyres, it will give Vandoorne a valuable opportunity to sample the 2023 car, thus helping him with correlation of his simulator work for Aston Martin.
It will also make his life a lot easier should he be called upon if either Stroll or Fernando Alonso is indisposed at any point over the remainder of the season.
The 31-year-old shares the Aston reserve role with reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, with the pair taking turns to attend races on standby.
Drugovich had his own chance to sample the AMR23 when he drove it for two days at the Bahrain test in February while Stroll was not available. Since then, the Brazilian has been amassing further mileage in private testing in a 2021 car.
Along with his Aston duties, Vandoorne is also one of the drivers available to McLaren as a reserve, and his run at Spa would also make it easier for him to step into the MCL60 should he be required.
Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
As well as giving him a general feel for 2023 downforce levels, the two cars share the Mercedes power unit and thus have similar settings on their respective steering wheels.
Vandoorne made his F1 race debut with McLaren in Bahrain in 2016, standing in for current Aston team-mate Alonso.
He then completed two full seasons in 2017 and 2018, the first with Honda power and the second with Renault. He finished 16th in the world championship in both seasons, with a best result of seventh place.
He was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2018 but he subsequently rebuilt his career in Formula E, winning the 2021-22 championship for Mercedes, for whom he also served as F1 reserve.
He currently drives for the DS Penske Formula E team, and is also a reserve for the Peugeot WEC outfit.
Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"
Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"
Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role
Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP
Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP
Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1
Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1 Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Latest news
Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"
Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains" Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"
Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation
Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation
WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed
WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed
Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon
Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.