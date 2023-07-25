Subscribe
Previous / Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call
Formula 1 News

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Stoffel Vandoorne will have his first run in the Aston Martin AMR23 when he takes part in the Pirelli Formula 1 tyre test at Spa next week.

Adam Cooper
By:
Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team

Aston reserve driver Vandoorne will share driving duties with team regular Lance Stroll, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will have a day apiece for McLaren.

It will be the Belgian's first on-track outing in a current F1 car since he drove for Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi test in December 2020.

While the focus of the Spa test is on Pirelli's blanket-free tyres, it will give Vandoorne a valuable opportunity to sample the 2023 car, thus helping him with correlation of his simulator work for Aston Martin.

It will also make his life a lot easier should he be called upon if either Stroll or Fernando Alonso is indisposed at any point over the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old shares the Aston reserve role with reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, with the pair taking turns to attend races on standby.

Drugovich had his own chance to sample the AMR23 when he drove it for two days at the Bahrain test in February while Stroll was not available. Since then, the Brazilian has been amassing further mileage in private testing in a 2021 car.

Along with his Aston duties, Vandoorne is also one of the drivers available to McLaren as a reserve, and his run at Spa would also make it easier for him to step into the MCL60 should he be required.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team

Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As well as giving him a general feel for 2023 downforce levels, the two cars share the Mercedes power unit and thus have similar settings on their respective steering wheels.

Vandoorne made his F1 race debut with McLaren in Bahrain in 2016, standing in for current Aston team-mate Alonso.

He then completed two full seasons in 2017 and 2018, the first with Honda power and the second with Renault. He finished 16th in the world championship in both seasons, with a best result of seventh place.

He was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2018 but he subsequently rebuilt his career in Formula E, winning the 2021-22 championship for Mercedes, for whom he also served as F1 reserve.

He currently drives for the DS Penske Formula E team, and is also a reserve for the Peugeot WEC outfit.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

Formula 1

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Stoffel Vandoorne More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"

Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

WEC

Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

Formula 1
British GP

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1 Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains" Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation

Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation Arrow McLaren drivers mystified by Iowa IndyCar pace variation

WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed

WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed WRC Estonia: Five things you may have missed

Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon

Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon

NAS NASCAR Cup

Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe