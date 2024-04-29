Vasseur: Ferrari/McLaren F1 performance swing is one tenth at most
Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur believes the performance swing between his team and rival McLaren is no bigger than a tenth of a second depending on the circuit.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test
Prime
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
The F1 hero-to-zero dividing line that has never been so thin
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments