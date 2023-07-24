Subscribe
Previous / Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP Next / Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Vasseur: Ferrari “made too many mistakes” in F1 Hungarian GP

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur admits the Maranello Formula 1 outfit “made too many mistakes” across a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc finished only seventh after his race was compromised by a wheel gun issue in a pitstop and a five-second penalty for pitlane speeding, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz could only recover to eighth after a disappointing qualifying session saw him start 11th.

The result followed another tough race at Silverstone where Ferrari finished ninth and 10th as McLaren’s improved form and a resurgent Mercedes pushed the Italian squad down the order.

“It's not the results that we were expecting coming to Budapest, but I think it was largely compromised yesterday after the quali with a P6 and P11,” said Vasseur when asked by Motorsport.com about the team’s Hungarian race.

“We had to take some risks at the start, starting [Sainz] with soft, it was a good choice, but we know also that after the start that we had to fit two set of hards, and it was quite tough.

“And on Charles' side I think the race was probably much better because the pace was there, but it was largely compromised with the penalty and then an issue with the wheel gun.

“We lost another eight seconds on the pitstop I think, plus then the traffic. It would have been probably P5.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Vasseur admitted that aside from the specific errors in the race the team hadn’t optimised its weekend around the alternative tyre allocation, which provided all teams with a new challenge.

“First, we need time to understand what we did right and wrong, because the format was different,” he said. “It's not so easy to analyse the perfect weekend, and you need to get all the results to be able to do retro engineering on this.

“But I think on our side, it's much more the fact that we made too many mistakes from the beginning to the end, but it's not just about the pitstop or the pit entry or the quali yesterday or the management of the tyres and so on.

“At the end the potential was probably better than what we showed yesterday and then today at least with Charles we lost 20 seconds in the race."

Asked what he could do to address the mistakes, he said: "I spent the last 35 years of my life on the pitwall and every single Monday of my career you have to do the list, and you have a long list of mistakes.

“Sometimes you can see it, sometimes not, but the job of the team principal is to do the list with team members and to fix it.

“I'm very open with you to say that we are going to make mistakes. But I think it's true if you ask the question to Toto [Wolff]."

Assessing his fist half season in charge of Ferrari, Vasseur stressed that qualifying performance is one of the key issues that the team has to address.

“It's not the results expected, for sure we were expecting much better,” he said. “But it is what it is, and we have to work.

“The feeling is that in quali it's very, very close behind Max, and level with Max sometimes. We have to improve but we are not that far away.

“On the race pace Red Bull is miles away from everybody. We know also that the quali results is crucial to be in the clean air.

“Every single car is very affected with the dirty air. As soon as you are starting P2 you are in a much better shape.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo reveals revised F1 livery for Belgian GP

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Formula 1

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake Leclerc thought Ferrari's simulation of Alfa Romeo's F1 pace was a mistake

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

FIME FIM Endurance

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP Alonso says Aston Martin fifth fastest F1 team after Hungarian GP

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

SGT Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick Mercedes joins in with Formula 1's latest rear wing trick

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe