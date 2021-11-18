Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Vasseur unimpressed by Giovinazzi remarks on 'ruthless' F1

By:

Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur says he was not impressed by Antonio Giovinazzi’s pointed remarks that Formula 1 was ‘ruthless’ when money was involved.

Vasseur unimpressed by Giovinazzi remarks on 'ruthless' F1

Giovinazzi is being replaced by Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou for 2022, who arrives at Alfa Romeo with some healthy backing from sponsors in a move that the team hopes will open up even more commercial opportunities.

Taking to social media after the announcement of Zhou’s arrival, Giovinazzi expressed some frustrations about why he had lost his seat.

"F1 is emotion, talent, cars, risk, speed," he wrote, posting an image of himself sitting in a toy Ferrari car as a child. "But when money rules it can be ruthless.”

Vasseur took note of what Giovinazzi had said and was not particularly pleased, as he reminded the Italian of the need to remain professional at all times.

Speaking on ‘This Week with Will Buxton’ about how Giovinazzi should approach the remainder of the campaign now, Vasseur said: “Well, honestly, I think it's important for him to close the chapter, at least on this season, doing well on track.

“I saw the comments. Honestly, I'm not a big fan of this kind of attitude: also because the team gave him the chance to do three seasons in F1, and Alfa Romeo gave him the chance to do three seasons in F1. Tons of drivers would have dreamed to do it.

“Now he will have other challenges. He will have to do well in that other challenge, and perhaps he will come back in F1 in the future. But it's a small world and we have to stay professional.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo’s signing of Zhou means that it has now completed its line up, having previously confirmed Valtteri Bottas.

Vasseur said the combination of a rookie and an experienced driver was a great thing to have, as he especially said Bottas’ role would be critical.

“He knew when he signed with us that it will be difficult for him to get the same results as Mercedes,” he said.

“But on the other hand we offered him something a bit different: that he will be central into the project and will be the key driver, and that is not being pessimistic with Zhou.

“He [Bottas] will bring the experience. He will be key for the development of the car, and he will key in the first races.

“I think for Valtteri it was important to have this position into a team. When you are the teammate of Lewis [Hamilton], you know perfectly that it won't be an easy place, but you will be a little bit in the shadow of your teammate.

“II think it's an important step into the career of Valtteri, even if we don't imagine to fight with Mercedes next year.

“The position into the team will be completely different and I think for him, and for his own perspective, this was an important step.”

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
23 h
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil Prime

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in Brazil

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Prime

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
