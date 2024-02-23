All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

Max Verstappen says that addressing the issue of loose drain covers and similar metal items is “a must” for upcoming Formula 1 venues.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

Although there have been similar instances over the years at various tracks, the current generation of high downforce ground effect cars appear to be more likely to trigger problems when they run over covers due to the forces involved.

Testing in Bahrain was stopped on both Thursday and Friday due to drain covers coming loose in their concrete bases, fortunately without causing serious damage to cars.

The incidents came just a few months after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was badly damaged by a dislodged water valve cover early in FP1 at the Las Vegas GP, delaying practice for several hours while a solution was sought.

The Bahrain organisers intend to address the problem before next week’s Grand Prix by filling in drains with concrete in a temporary measure.

However, drivers have expressed concerned about a possible repeat at other venues.

“For sure, with the ground effect cars, probably it's a little bit worse,” said world champion Verstappen when asked about the problem by Motorsport.com.

“But also it seems like we are driving in places that not a lot of other cars are going, in terms of opening up corners and stuff. But maybe these kinds of things can be checked a bit more.

“We know that this is a potential problem with these cars, and when you go to certain tracks, you know where the drain covers are. 

"So before you start driving in the weekend to double check that everything is solid is a must for the upcoming tracks, that we don't have another situation where cars get destroyed.

“And especially with the budget cap in place as well, it's not nice when these things happen.”

Marshalls and Race control work to fix a loose drain cover

Marshalls and Race control work to fix a loose drain cover

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sainz’s team-mate Leclerc, who ran over the loose cover on Thursday, agreed that the problem needs to be addressed.

“It's a serious issue because it can have big consequences,” he said. “We have to look into it for the future, for it to not happen again.

“Yesterday we were quite lucky that it didn't happen in a place and in a situation similar to Vegas, but in Vegas it was quite serious for Carlos. But I'm sure everybody is on it, and working on finding the best solution for that.”

Lewis Hamilton also urged the series to address the issue.

“Obviously it's a concern,” said the Mercedes driver. “And hopefully the FIA are on top of it, welding these things well in advance before us getting there. Fortunately, it wasn't like the bad the one that Carlos hit, but we’ve definitely got to be on top of it.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur
Next article Former F1 driver and team owner Wilson Fittipaldi dies aged 80

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 design team has "pushed the limits" with RB20

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 design team has "pushed the limits" with RB20

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 design team has "pushed the limits" with RB20 Verstappen: Red Bull F1 design team has "pushed the limits" with RB20

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Latest news

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test review

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here" Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime

Discover prime content
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024 What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA