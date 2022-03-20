Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles Next / Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen found it “very disappointing” to retire from second late in the Bahrain Grand Prix, saying the lost points could prove “very important” in the Formula 1 title fight.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight
Listen to this article

Verstappen qualified second in Bahrain and battled with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc through the opening stages, going side-by-side for position after the first round of pit stops.

But after slipping back from Leclerc, Verstappen began to struggle with the steering on his car as he reported a recurring issue, and then noted the car was “s**tting itself” as a fresh issue emerged ahead of the late restart, which turned out to be related to the fuel pump.

Verstappen began to slow on-track with four laps to go, losing positions before crawling into the pits at the end of the lap to retire. Further misery was piled on Red Bull when Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, spun out of third place on the last lap due to the same issue.

Verstappen admitted the pace of the Red Bull in the race was “not what I hoped for compared to Friday”, and thought the team could have “done a better job to be a bit more aggressive on the out-lap” after his pit stops. Verstappen was heard complaining he was told not to push too hard after pitting, missing the chance to get the undercut on Leclerc.

“The big problem was what happened afterwards, which looked like there was no fuel coming to the engine and basically everything just turned off, and I rolled back into the pitlane,” Verstappen said.

“It is not what you want, especially after having really positive test days and also a positive weekend. It looked like with the little issues that we had, to be in second place that would’ve been a very good result, 18 points, probably, with Checo fourth.

“But to retire with both cars at the end of the race is very disappointing.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage after retiring from the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage after retiring from the race

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It marked an underwhelming start to Verstappen’s title defence, having seen Ferrari score a 1-2 finish and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton score 15 points for third place.

“It is just disappointing, you always say to yourself and to the team as well, we have to score points, it doesn’t matter if it first or second in the first race,” Verstappen said.

“You could see that at Turn 1 at the start, I didn’t risk too much, also when I was fighting with Charles, it was all clean and I was happy with a second place here.

“But to lose so many points for the team is also very disappointing, because for the championship where sometimes it can be really tight until the end, these are very important points.”

Asked by Motorsport.com about his frustration over the radio directed at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen said: “I don’t hold back, I say what I think in the car and I was not happy with what we were doing or with the balance of the car or with the strategy.

“It wasn’t necessarily directed to GP, I have a really good relationship with him. Of course he’s the only one I can talk to, but we have to analyse quite a few things.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles
Previous article

Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles
Next article

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin still unsure on Vettel F1 return for Saudi Arabia

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss" Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen says Bahrain GP qualifying runs were "hit and miss"

Verstappen: No point to prove, people forget my F1 2021 record Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No point to prove, people forget my F1 2021 record

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull

Verstappen: Ferrari "very close" on F1 pace at Bahrain GP Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ferrari "very close" on F1 pace at Bahrain GP

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime
Formula 1

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Latest news

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Who was to blame for Red Bull’s Bahrain fuel pump failures?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who was to blame for Red Bull’s Bahrain fuel pump failures?

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: No man’s land Bahrain F1 GP turned into "test session"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
2 h
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.