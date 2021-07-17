Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Max Verstappen does not understand why Formula 1 chiefs have not ditched Saturday’s final free practice session because it is now pretty pointless.

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

F1’s trial of a sprint race format at this weekend’s British Grand Prix has led to a timetable overhaul, with qualifying now shifting to Friday.

But even though that means cars are already in parc ferme conditions, so major changes cannot take place, F1 has elected to stick with the final free practice session before Saturday afternoon's sprint qualifying.

The only value from the session will be in allowing teams to conduct long runs to better understand tyre life.

Verstappen has questioned that move, however, because there is effectively nothing to aim for in the session as set-ups have already been committed to.

“What I find weird is you do qualifying and then you can't change anything on the car,” he told Ziggo Sport.

“Then you have another free practice and then the sprint race. Then I think to myself: why not drop that second free practice, as it doesn't really matter any more?”

Read Also:

F1 elected to impose parc ferme from the Friday afternoon session, rather than the sprint race, because it did not want to open for door for teams to build qualifying cars.

Verstappen also said that the whole flow of Friday felt ‘weird’, with qualifying no longer feeling as intense as it did previously.

“It's just another Friday,” he said. “But instead of FP2 you have a qualifying session, which doesn't count as pole. So that's a bit weird, of course.

“It feels a bit weird to do a qualifying where there is nothing at stake. You don't really get that pole feeling or whatever. But hopefully we can attack on Saturday, we’ll see.”

Verstappen will start Saturday’s sprint qualifying event from second on the grid, after being outpaced by Lewis Hamilton in Friday’s session.

Having suffered excessive understeer which left him far from comfortable with his car, Verstappen reckoned that a combination of changing track temperatures and too much rear wing hindered his team against Red Bull.

“I didn't expect so much grip and ultimately I think we’ve put a bit too much rear wing as well,” he said. “But the track was really much faster all of a sudden in qualifying, especially the slow corners.

“There are so many flat out now, you can't gain a lot of time in those fast corners any more. It was just not ideal.”

shares
comments

Related video

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

Previous article

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana

3
GT

GT4 Asia cup announcement

4
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

14 h
Latest news
Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

51m
Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

1 h
British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

12 h
Russell explains how he made a "massive step" to reach Q3
Formula 1

Russell explains how he made a "massive step" to reach Q3

13 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
14 h

Starting Grid for the British GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri 00:42
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Gasly 'really positive' talks about future at Alpha Tauri

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races 02:02
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Montoya says teams and drivers should embrace sprint races

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice 00:39
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Verstappen Leads British GP Practice

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP 06:26
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Jonathan Noble gives his comments ahead of British GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton helped by unprecedented F1 sim session on Friday

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025
Formula 1

Horner, Wolff at odds over F1 engines plans from 2025

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hampered by "weird feeling" with F1 car in qualifying

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen seeking F1 qualifying improvements for British GP

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Ford Cosworth XF Engine Unveiled at Fontana

GT4 Asia cup announcement
GT GT

GT4 Asia cup announcement

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Dan Gurney's Historic V-12 Grand Prix Eagle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dan Gurney's Historic V-12 Grand Prix Eagle

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't understand why FP2 has been kept

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli expects F1 drivers to gamble on soft tyres in sprint race

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.