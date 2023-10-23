Verstappen: Bumpy Austin asphalt "not at F1 level"
Max Verstappen thinks the bumpiness of Austin's Circuit of the Americas is "not at F1 level" as he calls for more resurfacing work for next year's United States Grand Prix.
Complaints from both F1 drivers and MotoGP riders about COTA's surface quality have become a recurring theme in recent years at the otherwise popular venue.
In response to the initial criticism, COTA repaved some areas in 2022 and further resurfacing was carried out ahead of this weekend's race in Turns 12 and 14-16.
But Red Bull driver Verstappen, who took his 50th grand prix win on Sunday, feels the track surface needs a further overhaul.
"It needs to be redone because at the moment it feels like it's better suited to a rally car. I'm jumping and bouncing around," the triple world champion said.
"In an F1 car probably you don't even see it as much because, of course, we are glued to the ground because of the downforce, but the bumps and jumps that we have in some places, this is way too much. I don't think it's F1 level.
"I love this track. Honestly, the layout is amazing but we definitely need new tarmac and it needs to be a lot smoother for the coming years, because we already asking for this for I think quite a few years, and it's not really been done."
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Austin's bumps, which became a bigger concern for F1 since the switch to low-ride height ground-effect cars in 2022, claimed a first victim in Sunday's race when Fernando Alonso had to retire after smashing the floor of his Aston Martin.
"The track is brutal here. It's really very, very tough," explained team boss Mike Krack.
"And there was one part of the floor, the floor on the right, that is just broken off, like half a metre in length. Just gone.
"We know that this is a hard circuit, you come here, you reinforce everything, you will strengthen the brake ducts, you strengthen the deflectors, you strengthen everything that you can strengthen."
After the race Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc were disqualified for excessive wear on their car's floor plank, which is also thought to be the result of the rough surface.
Last weekend's sprint format also meant that teams were locked into parc ferme rules after Friday's solitary practice session and couldn't tweak their set-ups to account for additional skid pad wear without losing their grid spot.
Speaking before he was thrown out of the results, Hamilton said: "I like some of the bumps because it adds character to a circuit, but there's way too many.
"As drivers in the GPDA, we are open to discussing with them and helping them, like maybe not doing the whole thing so it costs a fortune.
"From the last corner to the start line, for example, that's smooth. But there are other areas that for sure they could patch up and improve."
Related video
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP What Hamilton learned from following Verstappen in F1 US GP
Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format
Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format Verstappen rallies against plan to revamp F1 sprint format
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Latest news
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.