Subscribe
Previous / Alpine implements procedural changes after triple Ocon F1 penalty Next / Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

Max Verstappen’s rivals have no doubt he can recover from his qualifying nightmare to take a podium or win the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals
Listen to this article

The Dutchman starts down in 15th on the grid in Jeddah after a driveshaft failure in Q2 meant he failed to make it through to the final qualifying shootout.

While a recovery from so far down the order will not be easy, the fact that Red Bull appears to have such a pace advantage over the opposition still makes Verstappen a threat to the frontrunners.

Although Verstappen himself has played down the prospects of getting involved in the fight for victory, his competitors are convinced about his potential.

Asked if he believed Verstappen could win, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "I think he has so much pace that he has a second in hand, more or less.

"I think he can do that. It's 50 laps, 50 seconds. We've seen it from Lewis [Hamilton] in the past."

Fernando Alonso, who starts from second on the grid and is the main threat to pole position man Sergio Perez, does not think that he can ignore what Verstappen gets up to.

"I think Max will come eventually in the race, you know," said Alonso, who pointed to races like Russia in 2021 when Verstappen started 20th and finished second that show strong recoveries are possible.

"They have this advantage. I don't know which race it was that he started last, so he changed the power unit and still finished P2 or even won the race. So, I think there is no doubt that he will be in the podium, probably minimum."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes driver George Russell, who lines up third on the grid, said he hoped to be involved in the battle at the front but accepts that he will be fighting Verstappen at some point.

"I think we can definitely fight for a podium," he explained. "Aston Martin and Ferrari maybe have a tenth or two on us, but we're starting ahead of both of them so there's no reason why we can't fight for a podium.

"I think Max is going to come through pretty comfortably, unless there are any incidents or hold-ups."

Read Also:

Perez also knows he cannot discount Verstappen coming through to fight him for the win, and said he hoped that early clear air could help him eke out a decent advantage.

"I am not going to approach the race thinking about Max," said the Mexican.

"First of all, I have to make sure I'm able to keep the lid on the initial laps. And if I'm able to do that, to keep this lion [Fernando Alonso] behind, it will be good, because I think I can focus on my race."

Additional reporting by Matt Kew and Jake Boxall-Legge

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine implements procedural changes after triple Ocon F1 penalty

Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

SUPC Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

SGT Super GT

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endu Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Indy IndyCar

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.