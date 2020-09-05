Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
QU in
01 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

shares
comments
Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
By:

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says current Formula 1 cars are simply ‘too fast’ to allow close racing, amid complaints from fans regarding processional grands prix.

With F1 coming off the back of a boring Belgian Grand Prix that was not helped by it turning into a conversative one-stopper, a lot of the focus about the lack of excitement has been on tyres.

But Verstappen says that the impact of the huge levels of downforce being produced by the current generation of cars must not be ignored.

The cars are super-fast nowadays, and you can't follow another car because of that,” explained the Red Bull driver, who followed home the two Mercedes cars in Belgium last weekend.

I could follow Valtteri [Bottas] at let's say 1.2 or 1.3 seconds for a couple of laps. But you can't get any closer.

In slow corners, you lose so much downforce that you don't have any grip at all. So basically all of those aspects play a role. And because of all these factors you get those boring races.”

Part of F1’s effort to make the sport more exciting is a rules revamp that is coming in for 2022. It will include a shift to cars that produce less downforce and are more reliant on ground effect – which should allows drivers to follow each other better.

For next year, the aero rules are changing slightly to trim back on some downforce in a bid to ensure that tyres do not get overstressed.

They want to make some changes for next year already, losing a bit of downforce,” added Verstappen. “But the cars are just way too fast right now and actually too wide as well. That doesn't help either.”

Read Also:

Verstappen also says that he does not buy Mercedes expressing sympathy with fans who are turned off by them dominating races at the moment.

He reckons that what its drivers and team management say in public is very different from the real motivation they have every weekend.

They just try to be polite, of course, but deep down they want to crush/destroy everyone,” added Verstappen. “That is what I would like to do as well.

I would like to crush everyone and try to lap everyone during the race. But in the press you have to be politically correct sometimes and say 'it is a bit boring, isn't it?' What else should they say?”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Related video

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Anderson Little 500 starting lineup
USAC USAC / News

Anderson Little 500 starting lineup

Bowyer hopes to be "part of this sport in any way" in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bowyer hopes to be "part of this sport in any way" in 2021

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013
General General / Commentary

The Big Picture - Best of grid girls 2013

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

3h
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

1h
3
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

4
USAC

Anderson Little 500 starting lineup

5
NASCAR Cup

Bowyer hopes to be "part of this sport in any way" in 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 cars "too fast" to allow close racing

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title
Formula 1

Mercedes spent over £333m to win the 2019 F1 title

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
Formula 1

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

Latest videos

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.