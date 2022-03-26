Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez Next / Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Max Verstappen was perplexed by his lack of grip in Q3 of Formula 1 qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, feeling like he "was driving on a different tyre".

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi
Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs
Listen to this article

The 2021 F1 world champion was second and fourth respectively in the first two segments of qualifying, and felt that the performance in his car on used soft tyres was promising ahead of the final top-10 shootout for pole.

But Verstappen was only able to put together a time good enough for fourth overall, having initially dropped to eighth following the initial flurry of runs.

Explaining that he had put the tyres through the same preparation throughout Q3, in which the Dutchman opted to take two build laps before going for a qualifying time, Verstappen was bemused why he was unable to extract the same performance under characteristically more ideal conditions as the circuit cooled.

"Q1 and Q2 was very good," Verstappen explained. "Even my last [lap] after the long red flag, I went out on that old set and it was looking really good. And so I was very comfortable going into Q3.

"But then I put that first tyre set on and I had no grip, it felt like I was driving on a different tyre.

"Every corner, I was just losing one or two tenths while doing the same preparation and everything, so I really don't understand what went wrong there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"And the second tyre set, after such a long break, because of the red flag, everything cools down - ambient, track - so there is a big track progression.

"But for me, it felt like I was actually just getting slower. So that's something which is very weird. "

Verstappen added it was "not the end of the world" for his own hopes of victory, having felt that the pace of the Red Bull RB18 was shown in Sergio Perez's successful run for pole position.

Read Also:

He added that the car looked particularly good in terms of top speed, which he felt would be useful in Sunday's race owing to Jeddah's high-speed nature.

"[The Q3 struggles were] pretty weird but yeah, we'll look into it. It's not the end of the world, because we see the potential in the car with Checo in first.

"I'm happy for him. He deserves it. So we'll look at tomorrow. I think we look good. We have good top speed as well. And I hope of course we can use that tomorrow."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Previous article

Red Bull sacrificed qualifying pace for race, says Perez
Next article

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Di Grassi doesn’t expect many Formula E track changes for Gen3
Formula E

Di Grassi doesn’t expect many Formula E track changes for Gen3

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick"

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight

Latest news

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Perez takes Saudi GP pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
23 h
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Prime

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Prime

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.