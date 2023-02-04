Verstappen explains “absurd” F1 sim in private jet story
Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen has laughed off Helmut Marko's suggestions that he is installing a racing simulator on his private jet, saying it was a misunderstanding.
Red Bull motor sport advisor Marko made the claim in a recent TV interview while discussing the Dutchman’s appearance in the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours and his dedication to driving whenever he can.
The simulator in a plane story was subsequently widely reported, but Verstappen says what he actually told Marko last year was that he will have one installed in the new motorhome that he is taking to races in Europe this season.
“That was Helmut I think who said that, but I think he misunderstood, because I was talking to him last year,” said Verstappen.
“I'm building a new motorhome for travelling through Europe to the F1 races and I said I will install one there because I just can keep on driving when I'm back in the evening.
“Because I like it, it's my hobby in a way, and it just keeps you sharp as well. So I think he misunderstood, and he said plane! So I'm not installing one in my plane. I think that will be a bit absurd."
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
In a similar case of crossed wires, photographs of Oscar Piastri driving a McLaren road car on the streets of Melbourne emerged on Reddit recently, with the poster claiming that Daniel Ricciardo was in the passenger seat.
The pictures were subsequently used by media outlets – including the Daily Mail – as evidence that the two men have established a friendship despite Ricciardo being dropped by McLaren in favour of his younger countryman.
However, Ricciardo says it wasn’t him in the pictures and he hasn’t met Piastri in person during the off-season.
"For the record, that was a meme,” said the new Red Bull third driver. “I think he was in a McLaren with someone that kind of look like me, so everyone was like, ‘Oh Daniel's giving Oscar driving tips,’ or something like that!
“But no, it wasn't me, so I wasn't with him in person. But we spoke a little bit towards the end of last year."
Related video
Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Latest news
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S." Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.