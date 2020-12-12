Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Race in
21 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying

shares
comments
Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying
By:

Max Verstappen explained how his hand got stuck between the steering wheel and his knee during Formula 1 qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ruining an early Q1 lap.

Verstappen scored his third pole position in F1 in the final qualifying session of the 2020 season on Saturday at the Yas Marina circuit, edging out the Mercedes pair of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

But Verstappen had a brief scare in Q1 when he ran wide at the Turn 6 hairpin and was left trying to catch the car with one hand after his left hand became stuck in the cockpit.

He was quick to inform his Red Bull team of what caused the error, but safely made it through to the second stage of qualifying after calling it a "tricky" start.

"It must have been something unfortunate," Verstappen explained. "I got stuck, I think it was between the wheel and my knee. It never happened to me before.

"I literally was steering towards the wall. It's just an unfortunate action."

Read Also:

Verstappen did not feel fully confident during his medium tyre run in Q2, but was glad for how qualifying ended with his charge to pole position.

It marked only the second non-Mercedes pole of the year, following Lance Stroll's breakthrough for Racing Point in Turkey, and Verstappen's first since last year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"The whole year, we were closing in a little bit, and I missed out a few times," Verstappen said.

"But finally to at least sit here once after the dominance [Mercedes] had throughout the year is very nice for us and for the whole team as well.

"It's been a very long season in a short period of time, a lot of races. I think everyone, they want the break, but to have the pole position here is good motivation for everyone in the team to try and finish it off tomorrow."

Asked how confident he was of Red Bull's race pace in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen felt unsure given the clouded picture from FP2 after a long red flag.

"I will have a look at what we can do, but I think not a lot of people had a proper long run because of the red flag we had," Verstappen said.

"So it will be interesting tomorrow. I'll do my best. It seems like our top speed this weekend is not too bad. That's always nice.

"For sure Valtteri and Lewis, they will be very close, and it will be a good battle hopefully."

Related video

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19

Previous article

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19

Next article

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Pablo Elizalde

Trending Today

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

Shooting at Australian drag racing event
Drag Drag / Breaking news

Shooting at Australian drag racing event

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"

Gary Longo Relief Fund established by LAC Motorsports
SCCA SCCA / News

Gary Longo Relief Fund established by LAC Motorsports

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin on NASCAR team ownership: "I see my future now"

Latest news

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3
Formula 1

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

36min
4
Drag

Shooting at Australian drag racing event

26min
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying

50min

Latest news

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3
Formula 1

Wolff elaborates on Bottas radio message during Q3

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace
Formula 1

Leclerc "disappointed" after failing to replicate Q1 pace

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying
Formula 1

Verstappen explains how hand got stuck in qualifying

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19
Formula 1

Hamilton “not 100%” after being “bed-ridden” by COVID-19

Hamilton says weeks off made him lose momentum
Formula 1

Hamilton says weeks off made him lose momentum

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
2m

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.