Subscribe
Previous / Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend Next / Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid

Max Verstappen says the more aggressive out-lap he tried at the end of Q3 for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was triggered by a lack of certainty over tyre behaviour.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Q3 out-lap bid

The Red Bull driver experimented with a different approach to his final run in Q3 to get more heat into his tyres, as he aimed to hold on to the top spot he had secured earlier after the first runs.

But the plan did not work as Verstappen struggled for grip on his last effort, opening the door for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take a surprise pole position.

With teams having had just a single practice session before qualifying, they have been left facing much greater uncertainty about the behaviour of tyres.

And it was attempting to unlock an extra edge by being more aggressive on the out-lap that ultimately backfired for the Dutchman as he was pipped to leave himself second on the grid.

Asked by Motorsport.com to explain the thinking behind the change of approach, Verstappen said: "I was just trying to put a bit more temperature in them [the tyres].

"It's just after FP1, I think sometimes you're not fully understanding what you want to do in qualifying. The first one was good, but it was still not perfect. So we tried, and I mean, it could have worked and then it looks amazing.

"It's a bit like what happened also in Australia. And this time I guess it didn't work. But it's not the end of the world."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen felt that Leclerc's pole position did not come totally out of the blue, as he pointed out that Ferrari has shown itself to be pretty strong on single qualifying laps so far.

"If you look at all the qualifying, I think in general it's been quite close in the first three rounds," he said.

"We have a really good race car, I think, but it's never really been let's say, super dominant over one lap. I don't know why that is.

Read Also:

"It was the same last year, of course. It was also a bit down to being overweight. But then at one point we started to trim that down and it was still not our, let's say, best day on the Saturday.

"Sometimes it is just the way the car works, but we all know that the points are on Sunday. So I don't mind if it's a little bit slow on Saturday and quick on Sunday."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki

SUPC Supercars
Wanneroo

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki

Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury

Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens

FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint

FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint FIA set to modify red flag restart procedure for Baku F1 sprint

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe