Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits

By:

Max Verstappen believes Formula 1 needs to "find a solution" to better police track limits, saying that a "hard limit" would be better to judge than a white line.

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits

Verstappen was left frustrated by F1's track limits rules at the last race in Portugal after losing the fastest lap bonus point for allegedly going off track, breaking the guidelines issued by FIA race director Michael Masi.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko fumed over the ruling, saying the team had lost a race win, pole position and fastest lap over the opening three races of the season because of track limits rules.

Team principal Christian Horner said after the race in Portugal that he felt there had been "inconsistency" in the application of track limits rules after Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, believed he was overtaken off track early in the race.

Verstappen acknowledged that some tracks were "a bit more difficult" to judge due to the kerbs used to accommodate more series than just F1, but felt a middle ground had to be struck.

"I think we do need to find a solution," Verstappen said. "Of course I understand, some tracks we race together on with MotoGP, and of course they want a bit different kerbs to what we like.

"But I think we still need to find a bit of, let's say, middle way which works for both.

"With our cornering speeds, basically we can really abuse the whole track because of the grip we have with the cars, which just makes it really difficult sometimes to really judge proper track limits.

"But from my side, I think we should try and put a bit more gravel back in places. Of course it's sometimes not what tracks want, because when you have track days and people go off, the gravel comes onto the track, they need to clean it, it all costs money to put it back in place.

"But I think it's just sometimes a bit confusing, also from the outside where, you know some places you run onto a kerb, some places are policed with a white line.

"I think we can make it a lot better by making sure that there is a hard limit when you go off a kerb or whatever."

Read Also:

Verstappen was forced to hand the lead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix back to Lewis Hamilton after he was deemed to have overtaken the Mercedes off-track, and ended up losing the race.

He then saw a lap good enough for pole position in Portugal get deleted due to a track limits breach before losing the fastest lap bonus point the next day.

But Verstappen did not feel he had to do any more work to get a better understanding of track limits, saying it reflected how hard he was pushing to beat Mercedes.

"I don't think there's anything to be done to be on top of it," Verstappen said. "In Bahrain, there were some misunderstandings between teams and what was allowed and what wasn't.

"But you can also see it differently. I'm just trying to get everything out of the car, when we are not on the same level as Mercedes.

"I always try to get the best possible result out of it. But yeah, I went twice basically outside of the track limits where it cost me basically a pole and a fastest lap.

"But it's also because I don't settle for second or third."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

Previous article

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

19h
2
Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

54min
3
General

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch

3h
4
World of Outlaws

Sprint car racing, the show must go on

5
WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Latest news
Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits

9m
Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

54m
Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin
Formula 1

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

3h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

3h
Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?
Formula 1

Can F1's standout performer of 2021 keep up his charge?

4h
Latest videos
F1: Red Bull poaches Mercedes engine personnel 00:31
Formula 1
1h

F1: Red Bull poaches Mercedes engine personnel

F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull 00:32
Formula 1
4h

F1: Verstappen's Portimao errors not concerning Red Bull

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up 17:45
Formula 1
19h

Portugal GP review, the new Redbull Powertrain Area, Ferrari’s Barcelona set-up

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1 04:52
Formula 1
22h

How Red Bull's Upgraded Tech Brings The Fight To Mercedes In Formula 1

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 10:50
Formula 1
23h

Sensor Issues, Fastest Lap Fights & More | Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion Spanish GP
Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Portimao qualifying shows I have a lot to learn

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
3h
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
21h
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch
General General

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch

Sprint car racing, the show must go on
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Sprint car racing, the show must go on

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery
Super GT Super GT

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

NASCAR stages road course test at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stages road course test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 needs better solution for track limits

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hits out at "bullshit" mid-season dropping suggestion

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Criticism from F1 rivals shouldn't affect Mazepin

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.