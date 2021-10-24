Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

By:

Max Verstappen felt unsure Red Bull’s aggressive strategy would be enough to win him the United States Grand Prix as he extended his Formula 1 championship lead in Austin.

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

Verstappen lost the lead from F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton at the start, but was able to get back in front after undercutting at the first round of pit stops, coming in at the end of lap 10.

Mercedes pitted Hamilton three laps later, and while he was able to close through the second stint thanks to his tyre advantage, Red Bull reacted first and brought Verstappen in for a second time on lap 29.

It left Verstappen with a 27-lap stint to complete to the finish, and he looked at risk of losing the win when Hamilton began to catch at a rate of one second per lap after making his final stop, cutting an eight-second gap down to less than two.

But after being instructed to look after his rear tyres so he could get a good exit out of the slower corners and into DRS zones, Verstappen managed to stabilise the gap, eventually crossing the line 1.3 seconds clear of Hamilton.

“We lost out at the start, so we had to try and do something else,” Verstappen explained in parc ferme after the race.

“But the tyre wear is quite high around this track, so we did go aggressive.

“I was not sure it was going to work, but yeah, the last few laps were fun. A bit sideways through the high speed corners, but super happy of course to hang on.”

Read Also:

The result means Verstappen now leads the drivers’ championship by 12 points with five races remaining, securing his first win at the Circuit of The Americas.

Hamilton had managed to briefly reduce the gap to less than one second in the closing stages, but never got close enough to use DRS and reel the Red Bull in.

“It was such a tough race,” Hamilton said. “[I] got a good start, gave it absolutely everything but at the end of the day they just had the upper hand this weekend.

“We couldn't really ask for more, but a big, big thank you to my team for great pitstops, great hard work throughout the weekend.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen for an “unbelievable” and “classy” victory, and admitted on Sky Sports after the race he was unsure the Dutchman could have held on.

“I really didn’t think he was going to pull that off,” Horner said.

“Lewis [had] eight lap newer tyres, the first set of hards that came off, we were pretty much down to the canvas, and we were thinking we wouldn’t have much at the end left.

“Lewis, you know the end of the race, he’s so strong and he’s gone long, he’s bought himself and advantage.

“To lose a race in the last couple of laps would have been really painful. Max just held on, he did a brilliant job and had just enough at the end there.”

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin

Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay United States GP
Formula 1

Why Netflix's creative licence is a small price for F1 to pay

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little’ through practice, qualifying

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Hamilton: I hope Verstappen and I make it cleanly through Turn 1 United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I hope Verstappen and I make it cleanly through Turn 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton FP2 F1 clash

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery
Formula 1

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin

WM: Perris results 2000-05-20
USAC USAC

WM: Perris results 2000-05-20

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives
NASCAR NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
6 h
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
8 h
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins US GP in Austin

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP: Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win in Austin

The United States GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

The United States GP as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.