Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Max Verstappen has been presented with a replacement winner's trophy from Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after his original got broken by Lando Norris.
During the post-podium celebrations at the Hungaroring in July, Norris managed to knock off Verstappen’s trophy as he undertook his trademark tactic of smashing his bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine down to get the bubbles flowing.
The tapping down of his bottle on the top step bounced the trophy off, and it toppled over on the ground – breaking into several pieces.
It emerged after the incident that the trophy cost $45,000, and had taken six months to decorate as it is done almost entirely by hand.
In the wake of the incident, the Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt company said it would fast track the creation of a replacement cup – which has finally been finished and now been presented to Verstappen. It managed to complete the task in just five weeks.
Overseen by Herendi’s CEO Dr Attila Simon, Verstappen was joined by Norris for the handing over of the trophy.
Verstappen posted images of the handover on Instagram with the message ‘it’s fixed’ as he shared some light hearted moments with his McLaren rival.
As he saw the trophy for the first time, Verstappen said: “It’s in one piece.”
When he was given the cup himself with a handshake, Verstappen joked: “Lando is not allowed to touch it!”
Norris was also pictured with a joke invoice for the replacement trophy.
The Herendi company posted a video on Instagram that showed how the replacement had been finished, as it called for some toned down celebrations this time.
“As promised, we made it again,” it said: “The Formula 1 Herendi Trophy is on its way from Herendi to Max Verstappen. We hope that the champagne opening will be cancelled this time."
The Hungarian trophy incident came just a week before Red Bull managed to break its winning constructors’ trophy from the Belgian Grand Prix.
There the team toppled over a pit board on to the trophy as team staff tried to escape champagne spraying following a post-race photograph – causing much amusement to the squad.
Verstappen was spotted on video telling team boss Christian Horner: "It's broken again, the trophy is broken again!"
The broken trophy of race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the podium
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Related video
Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"
Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough" Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"
GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap? GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Latest news
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024 DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.