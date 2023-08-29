Subscribe
Previous / Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Next / Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Max Verstappen has been presented with a replacement winner's trophy from Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix after his original got broken by Lando Norris. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, leaves the podium with the bits of his broken trophy

During the post-podium celebrations at the Hungaroring in July, Norris managed to knock off Verstappen’s trophy as he undertook his trademark tactic of smashing his bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine down to get the bubbles flowing. 

The tapping down of his bottle on the top step bounced the trophy off, and it toppled over on the ground – breaking into several pieces. 

It emerged after the incident that the trophy cost $45,000, and had taken six months to decorate as it is done almost entirely by hand. 

In the wake of the incident, the Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt company said it would fast track the creation of a replacement cup – which has finally been finished and now been presented to Verstappen. It managed to complete the task in just five weeks. 

Overseen by Herendi’s CEO Dr Attila Simon, Verstappen was joined by Norris for the handing over of the trophy. 

Verstappen posted images of the handover on Instagram with the message ‘it’s fixed’ as he shared some light hearted moments with his McLaren rival. 

 

As he saw the trophy for the first time, Verstappen said: “It’s in one piece.” 

When he was given the cup himself with a handshake, Verstappen joked: “Lando is not allowed to touch it!” 

Norris was also pictured with a joke invoice for the replacement trophy. 

The Herendi company posted a video on Instagram that showed how the replacement had been finished, as it called for some toned down celebrations this time. 

 

“As promised, we made it again,” it said: “The Formula 1 Herendi Trophy is on its way from Herendi to Max Verstappen.  We hope that the champagne opening will be cancelled this time." 

The Hungarian trophy incident came just a week before Red Bull managed to break its winning constructors’ trophy from the Belgian Grand Prix. 

There the team toppled over a pit board on to the trophy as team staff tried to escape champagne spraying following a post-race photograph – causing much amusement to the squad. 

Verstappen was spotted on video telling team boss Christian Horner: "It's broken again, the trophy is broken again!" 

The broken trophy of race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the podium

The broken trophy of race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

Formula 1

Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

F1 teams face fresh flexi-wing clampdown as tricks revealed

F1 teams face fresh flexi-wing clampdown as tricks revealed

Formula 1

F1 teams face fresh flexi-wing clampdown as tricks revealed F1 teams face fresh flexi-wing clampdown as tricks revealed

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"

Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough" Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"

GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?

GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?

Formula 1
Dutch GP

GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap? GPS analysis: How close was Norris to Dutch F1 pole without ‘worst’ end to lap?

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Latest news

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza

Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza Sainz: Ferrari F1 team will be back to normal at stronger Monza

Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

F1 Formula 1

Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays Massa’s legal team warns of UK High Court action over FIA/FOM delays

DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024

DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024

NSTR NASCAR Truck

DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024 DiBenedetto "exploring all options in all series" for 2024

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe