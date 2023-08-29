Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage

During the post-podium celebrations at the Hungaroring in July, Norris managed to knock off Verstappen’s trophy as he undertook his trademark tactic of smashing his bottle of Ferrari sparkling wine down to get the bubbles flowing.

The tapping down of his bottle on the top step bounced the trophy off, and it toppled over on the ground – breaking into several pieces.

It emerged after the incident that the trophy cost $45,000, and had taken six months to decorate as it is done almost entirely by hand.

In the wake of the incident, the Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt company said it would fast track the creation of a replacement cup – which has finally been finished and now been presented to Verstappen. It managed to complete the task in just five weeks.

Overseen by Herendi’s CEO Dr Attila Simon, Verstappen was joined by Norris for the handing over of the trophy.

Verstappen posted images of the handover on Instagram with the message ‘it’s fixed’ as he shared some light hearted moments with his McLaren rival.

As he saw the trophy for the first time, Verstappen said: “It’s in one piece.”

When he was given the cup himself with a handshake, Verstappen joked: “Lando is not allowed to touch it!”

Norris was also pictured with a joke invoice for the replacement trophy.

The Herendi company posted a video on Instagram that showed how the replacement had been finished, as it called for some toned down celebrations this time.

“As promised, we made it again,” it said: “The Formula 1 Herendi Trophy is on its way from Herendi to Max Verstappen. We hope that the champagne opening will be cancelled this time."

The Hungarian trophy incident came just a week before Red Bull managed to break its winning constructors’ trophy from the Belgian Grand Prix.

There the team toppled over a pit board on to the trophy as team staff tried to escape champagne spraying following a post-race photograph – causing much amusement to the squad.

Verstappen was spotted on video telling team boss Christian Horner: "It's broken again, the trophy is broken again!"

The broken trophy of race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the podium Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images